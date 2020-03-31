Chiefs Salary Cap Left At Meagre $177 Ahead Of 2020 NFL Draft: Report

Super Bowl 2020 winners Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the most active teams in NFL free agency. It is believed that much of the Chiefs' focus will be extending star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' contract. However, ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Chiefs will also be looking to make some additions to their roster. Per the latest reports, Chiefs will have to first balance their books before making any new additions.

NFL salary cap: Chiefs salary cap

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the latest salary cap numbers from the NFL’s internal report. Yates tweeted the franchises with the lowest cap space available and Kansas City Chiefs comfortably held the lowest spot. According to Yates' report, Chiefs salary cap space is at a paltry $177 with the NFL Draft 2020 just around the corner.

NFL salary cap: Chiefs salary cap and ways to balance books

Chiefs have five picks in the upcoming draft with the 32nd pick being their highest one. It is projected that for drafting a player, Chiefs will need a cap space of around $5 million. Several members of the roster could have their deals re-structured as the Chiefs salary cap space will have to be improved. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who reportedly holds a cap space of $21 million, is expected to be traded by the Chiefs, especially after Kansas re-signed Demarcus Robinson. Frank Clark ($19.3 million), Tyrann Mathieu ($16.3 million) and Chris Jones ($16.126 million) are expected to have their contracts restructured by the Chiefs ahead of the 2020-21 NFL season.

NFL salary cap: Chiefs salary cap space and priority to Mahomes deal?

Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft. The quarterback holds a cap space valued at around $5 million. However, with the Chiefs desperate to tie down Mahomes to a long-term contract, he is expected to sign a lucrative extension at Kansas.

NFL salary cap: Chiefs salary cap and bottom eight sides

According to Field Yates, the New England Patriots have the second-lowest available cap space at $891,775. Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints make up the bottom-five.

Official cap space by team (teams 24-32):

24. BAL: 13,513,779

25. GB: 12,966,433

26. MIN: 12,495,443

27. SEA: 11,317,846

28. NO: 9,237,537

29. PIT: 8,667,814

30. ATL: 7,530,188

31. NE: 891,775

32. KC: 177 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 30, 2020

