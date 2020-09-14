Chris Jericho Believes WWE Will Regret Releasing Miro, Claims He Wrote ‘brass Ring’ Line

On the last episode of AEW Dynamite, former WWE superstar Miro fka Rusev made his highly-anticipated debut as he was introduced by Kip Sabian as his best man ahead of his wedding with Penelope Ford. After entering the ring, Miro picked up the mic and delivered an incredible promo, slamming his former employers. "Ten years in the same house under the same glass ceiling, with the imaginary brass ring. Well you can take that brass ring and shove it up your a**," said The Bulgarian Brute. Miro’s promo delivery was loved by fans, especially the ‘brass ring’ line which was, it turns out, written by his former WWE colleague Chris Jericho.

Did Chris Jericho write the controversial ‘brass ring’ line?

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho took credit for writing the controversial line and praised the former WWE United States Champion. Chris Jericho said that he wrote the line because he wanted Miro to acknowledge the fact that he was released by WWE and has joined AEW. Chris Jericho claimed that Miro’s current AEW’s persona ‘The Best Man’ is also ‘perfect’ for him. He said Miro is not just Kip Sabian’s best man, he’s the best at everything he does. “He's the Best Man. He's the best man in everything. It feels like a Mr Perfect thing,” Chris Jericho added.

Chris Jericho reiterated that he’s glad Miro indirectly mentioned WWE. He stated that Miro’s a "great guy" and claimed WWE will regret releasing him. After Chris Jericho made the statement, fans started asking AEW to book a match between the two superstars. Fans exclaimed that it would be great to see pro-wrestling great Chris Jericho go up against AEW’s best man, Miro. If the bout happens, it would give a huge bump to Miro’s character who’s new to AEW fans.

Chris Jericho and Miro have a great relationship outside the ring as Miro was earlier heard praising the AEW star. Months before joining the promotion, Miro called Jericho a great leader while talking to fans on Twitch. "Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE was great just because he's a great leader, man. He cares so much. He was probably the biggest leader of the whole locker room, to be honest,” said Miro.

Image Source: AEW YouTube