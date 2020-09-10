Miro FKA Rusev Makes AEW Debut, Takes A Dig At WWE While Delivering A Scathing Promo

In April 2020, WWE released Miro FKA Rusev in the budget cuts forced by the coronavirus lockdown. The superstar then started a Twitch channel where he announced his retirement from pro-wrestling, claiming that he wants to become a full-time twitcher or streamer. Despite that, fans hoped that The Bulgarian Brute would someday re-enter the pro-wrestling industry and join a major promotion, especially AEW. This week, the wish of millions came true when Miro FKA Rusev made his AEW debut as Kip Sabian’s best man ahead of the AEW star’s wedding with fiancé Penelope Ford.

Rusev joins AEW: Miro FKA Rusev slams WWE

Miro FKA Rusev looked jacked as he entered the ring with blond hair. He hugged Kip Sabian and congratulated Sabian before taking the mic. He introduced himself and wasted no time in slamming his former employers. "Ten years in the same house under the same glass ceiling, with the imaginary brass ring. Well you can take that brass ring and shove it up your a**," said Miro FKA Rusev. Rusev claimed that “Elite recognises Elite” and ended the segment saying “My name is Miro, and I'm all elite”.

Later, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet stated that Miro has signed a one-year contract with Tony Khan’s AEW and could sign an extension if he grows accustomed to life in the promotion. After Miro made his debut, fans took to Twitter and started predicting the superstars Miro could feud with in the future. Many claimed that Miro could go after AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, while others stated that he could feud with Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and others.

Many AEW superstars and officials, including WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, would be very happy to see Miro in the promotion. The current AEW commentator had stated multiple time in the past that he would like to see Miro go after an AEW title. He said he would also love to see a Jon Moxley vs Rusev match in AEW. On his Grilling JR podcast months ago, Ross praised Rusev for being "a soft-hearted, well-raised guy," and expressed a desire to call his matches.

Image Source: AEW YouTube