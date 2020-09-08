Rusev And Matt Hardy Take Shots At WWE For Bizarre Social Media Policy

A couple of days ago, WWE posted a link to the 2016 Clash of Champions match featuring Roman Reign and Miro aka Rusev. While the promotion tagged Roman Reigns on the post and noted how the current Universal Champion captured his first US title at the PPV, they did not tag Rusev. After Rusev saw the post, he took to Twitter asked WWE to tag him. However, while talking about the same in his recent Twitch stream, Rusev ripped into WWE's social media policy by calling it ‘low class’.

“I think it’s so, so, so stupid because I don’t work for WWE, but I still get WWE checks every quarter like the merch and stuff they still sell it and they still send me money. I ain’t freaking dead either so why wouldn’t you tag me? Why wouldn’t you use the tag? Why wouldn’t you do that? I’m just trying to understand.”

Also Read l Rusev refuses to blame Vince McMahon, says WWE gave him a platform to live his dream

After Rusev, made these comments, AEW star Matt Hardy chimed in on the topic while interacting with fans. Matt Hardy claimed that WWE doesn’t allow their “social media folks” to tag released superstars because wrestlers like Rusev now exist in the ‘entire professional wrestling universe, as opposed to solely WWE’. Matt Hardy then praised AEW and wrote that Tony Khan’s company acknowledges all pro-wrestlers, even if they belong to their competition. Matt Hardy then made it clear that he’s just stating facts and has no personal problems with Vince McMahon or WWE.

Dear @JasmineEStokes,



You’ve been supportive of me over the years. I appreciate that. BUT..how do you get I’m bitter or hate @WWE out of this? It’s what you’ve made it in your mind & it’s not true.



I am grateful to WWE & am merely stating truth & facts here. How is that wrong? https://t.co/faQGEjGcSa — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 4, 2020

Also Read l Rusev opens up on intense discussions with Vince McMahon: WWE News

WWE's bizarre social media rules

Apart from not tagging released superstars, WWE also doesn’t tag active superstars who go by their real name or any non-WWE name on social media. Braun Strowman, for example, goes by his real name Adam Scherr on Instagram. As such, WWE rarely tags him in their posts. They instead use hashtags ahead of his name to make the post go viral.

Also Read l Matt Hardy reveals the real reason why Jeff Hardy is still in WWE and he isn’t: WWE News

On the work front, Matt Hardy is currently in a feud with Sammy Guevara and recently defeated him at the AEW All Out PPV. Despite taking the win, Matt Hardy suffered a concussion during the match and was rushed to the hospital afterwards. Rusev, on the other hand, continues to stream on Twitch almost every week after bidding goodbye to pro-wrestling.

Also Read l Tyson Fury asks Vince McMahon and Triple H to fix a match between him and Drew McIntyre

Image Source: WWE.com