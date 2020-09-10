Rusev Hails Randy Orton As ‘the Best Heel Of All Time,’ Opens Up On Roman Reigns’ Return

During a recent Twitch stream, former WWE superstar Rusev – real name Miroslav Barnyashev –interacted with fans where he opened up about a range of topics including WWE veteran Randy Orton and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. When asked who according to him is the best heel of all time, Rusev picked Randy Orton and called him his favourite. Rusev said that Randy Orton is not only the best heel in WWE but he's also one of the best workers of all time. He later added that Randy Orton should keep being a heel and should “never” turn a babyface.

"Randy [Orton] is the best. Randy Orton is clearly the best heel and one of the best workers of all time. Oh absolutely. Randy should never be a babyface," said Rusev.

Rusev talks about Roman Reigns’ heel turn

While talking about Roman Reigns’ heel turn, Rusev said that fans finally got what they have been asking for years. He said that not only fans, but Roman Reigns would also be having fun by doing something different. He claimed that Roman Reigns had been a babyface for more than five years now and seeing him in a completely different aura is really incredible. Rusev stated that Roman Reigns will be “fine” as he’s getting help from Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

“People wanted him to be a heel forever now. I think it's going to be really fun for him, I know he's going to have a blast. I think he's got [Paul] Heyman and Vince [McMahon], so he'll be fine. I think he did the right thing," claimed Rusev on his Twitch stream.

On the work front, Rusev made his AEW debut this week and is expected to start a feud with a major A-list superstar. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is currently in a feud with Jey Uso and is scheduled to defend his WWE Universal Championship against his cousin at WWE Clash of Champions. Randy Orton is also expected to feature at the upcoming WWE PPV as he’s scheduled to go up against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the title. WWE Clash of Champions 2020 will take place on September 27 (September 28 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

