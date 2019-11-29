The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer's McLaren Destroyed In Bizarre Accident

other sports

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer was given a taste of the bizarre when his $300,000 McLaren was involved in a freak accident at a McLaren dealership.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cincinnati Reds

It's the Thanksgiving period in the United States of America. But Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has little to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Bauer's $300,000 McLaren 650S was being stored in Houston, Texas at a McLaren dealership when a rogue tire flew into the dealership and totalled the Cincinnati Reds pitcher's sports car. 

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees In For Gerrit Cole, Didi Gregorius?

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Slams Tom Brady And Patriots For 'negative Mood' Ahead Of Cowboys Win

Cincinnati Reds news: Trevor Bauer's sports car totalled

According to reports in the USA, a tire from an 18-wheeler came off and rolled across six lanes of traffic. The tire then struck a wall and then went through the double-paned glass window at the McLaren dealership before landing on top of Bauer's sports car. Trevor Bauer took to Twitter to acknowledge the bizarre damage of his $300,000 McLaren. The Cincinnati Reds pitcher said that if someone would have told him a day earlier that a semi-truck would total his McLaren he would have believed it. However, if they would have told him it would happen in this bizarre fashion, he wouldn't have. 

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Jacoby Ellsbury Released By New York Yankees, What's Next For Him?

In 2015, Trevor Bauer joked that he would not buy an expensive sports car until he won a Cy Young award. Interestingly, Bauer finished sixth in the American League Cy Young race in 2018. The Cincinnati Reds pitcher posted a 2-5 record with a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts last season. While the damage in the picture Trevor Bauer shared on Twitter seems considerable, the Cincinnati Reds pitcher will have a little something to be thankful about this Thanksgiving - insurance.

Also Read | MLB To Look Into Umpire Tweet Referencing Gun, Trump Critics

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG