Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer's McLaren Destroyed In Bizarre Accident

It's the Thanksgiving period in the United States of America. But Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has little to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Bauer's $300,000 McLaren 650S was being stored in Houston, Texas at a McLaren dealership when a rogue tire flew into the dealership and totalled the Cincinnati Reds pitcher's sports car.

Yesterday, if you told me a semi truck would total my Mclaren, I would’ve believed you. If you told me it would happen like THIS? I would’ve said you’re out of your mind. If this isn’t @Mayhem I don’t know what is @Allstate pic.twitter.com/XqdiIgojB8 — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) November 27, 2019

Cincinnati Reds news: Trevor Bauer's sports car totalled

According to reports in the USA, a tire from an 18-wheeler came off and rolled across six lanes of traffic. The tire then struck a wall and then went through the double-paned glass window at the McLaren dealership before landing on top of Bauer's sports car. Trevor Bauer took to Twitter to acknowledge the bizarre damage of his $300,000 McLaren. The Cincinnati Reds pitcher said that if someone would have told him a day earlier that a semi-truck would total his McLaren he would have believed it. However, if they would have told him it would happen in this bizarre fashion, he wouldn't have.

In 2015, Trevor Bauer joked that he would not buy an expensive sports car until he won a Cy Young award. Interestingly, Bauer finished sixth in the American League Cy Young race in 2018. The Cincinnati Reds pitcher posted a 2-5 record with a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts last season. While the damage in the picture Trevor Bauer shared on Twitter seems considerable, the Cincinnati Reds pitcher will have a little something to be thankful about this Thanksgiving - insurance.

