What Happened To Odell Beckham Jr? OBJ's Cryptic Response To Trending Internet Allegations

With the 2020 NFL season just around the corner, Cleveland Browns superstar Odell Beckham Jr may not be entirely happy for making the headlines for reasons other than football. The wide receiver was an instant trend on social media after his alleged intimate preferences were discussed in detail on the “Thots Next Door” podcast.

The podcast elaborated on some NSFW acts that OBJ supposedly enjoys in the bedroom. The reveal on the podcast was one of the most talked-about topics on social media as NFL fans tried to digest the revelation. While Odell Beckham Jr did not shy away from the internet chatter, he did fire back with a cryptic social media post on Tuesday.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr?

To understand the crux of the internet hot topic, it is necessary to know the details of the particular segment on the said podcast. Speaking to social media influencers Celina Powell and Alzina on the September 7 episode of the podcast, Slim Danger, an adult actress and a social media personality, opened up on her 'weird' intimate moment with Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell likes to do what 😳🤢 Na I don’t believe this woman. can’t be true 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rndfbLhbFW — BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) September 8, 2020

Her appearance on the podcast coupled with the mention of OBJ shot the podcast to the limelight with 'Odell Beckham Jr.' trending on social media with over 72,000 mentions on Tuesday alone.

OBJ responded to the allegations via a social media post on Tuesday. While the picture may have been a generic image of the wide receiver from one of his training sessions, his caption turned the heads of his Instagram followers. OBJ wrote: "Can’t knock me off my pivot... no matter what shxts thrown my way." The misspelt 'sh*t' was in direct reference to the big reveal on Monday's podcast.

The 27-year-old did not explicitly deny the allegations floating on the internet, which sparked a flurry of indirect references and comments on his Instagram post.

Some of the most hilarious memes/reactions on social media:

Just found out why Odell Beckham Jr is trending pic.twitter.com/zvgrvXMqQH — 💔𓅓👑 (@HoodieWilll) September 8, 2020

Her: Im finna use the bathroom

Odell Beckham Jr.: pic.twitter.com/BUznIbtFbR — Plan H (@obtusegoos) September 8, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr was worried about the wrong Browns 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DJ7DmByihD — AnDa (@PantherosDa) September 8, 2020

when you see why Odell Beckham Jr is trending pic.twitter.com/dMFsbm0zzV — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) September 8, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr when he wakes up and sees why he’s trending pic.twitter.com/rteVdVAXU5 — Ella Fitzgerald Beckham Jr. (@cxrodge2) September 8, 2020

The three-time Pro Bowler will be hoping to leave the social media shenanigans out of the field as the 2020 season opener approaches. The 27-year-old failed to steer his side to the playoffs in his debut campaign in Cleveland. The team finished third in American Football Conference Northern Division (AFC-North) with a poor 6-10 record. This season, Beckham will be in the hunt for a strong start to the season, which could set the momentum for the rest of the COVID-19-hit season. Cleveland will play their season opener at Baltimore Ravens on September 12.

(Image Credits: Odell Beckham Jr Instagram)