Cleveland Browns Set To Appoint 7th Coach Since 2009 After Sacking Freddie Kitchens

The Freddie Kitchens experiment has drawn to a close after just one season, the Cleveland Browns announced on Sunday night. Freddie Kitchens follows Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine and Hue Jackson out of the door when it comes to the Browns. With Kitchens fired, the Browns will now be looking to hire their seventh coach since 2009.

NFL: Cleveland Browns fire Freddie Kitchens after disastrous one-year spell

“We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach. Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed.” - Statement from Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam

The Browns have faced disciplinary issues both on and off the field in the National Football League (NFL) this season. First, there was the Myles Garrett issue, which was then followed by weeks of speculation regarding Odell Beckham Jr's future with the Browns. Freddie Kitchens also failed to develop the talent of Baker Mayfield. In fact, Mayfield's numbers have taken a hit since his rookie season.

The Cleveland Browns went 6-10 in the NFL this season. Their final game of the season also ended in defeat as the Cincinnati Bengals prevailed over the Cleveland Browns at the Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday night. The Bengals have one of the worst records in the NFL this season. The win over the Cleveland Browns was only their second win this year. Interestingly, Freddie Kitchens became just the second coach in the history of the Cleveland Browns (Rob Chudzinski in 2013) to be fired after just one year in charge.

