Odell Beckham Jr Addresses Helmet-throwing Incident Against The Baltimore Ravens

‘Cannon fodder’ for the headlines would be an apt description of Odell Beckham Jr’s December. After weeks of speculation regarding his future with the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr finally made an appearance for the Browns during the Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That appearance, however, appeared to be anything but satisfactory for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver. However, OBJ has now clarified any doubts of a rift with Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens.

Odell Beckham Jr rant during the loss to Baltimore Ravens

Odell is FED up with his coach

Odell Beckham Jr was a picture of flailing arms and frustration against the NFL’s runaway leaders, the Baltimore Ravens. Late in the fourth quarter, OBJ cut the Ravens’ lead to nine by catching a touchdown. The Browns were then faced with two options – either kick the extra point or attempt the two-point conversion. The Cleveland Browns chose the latter and failed in the attempt, leading Odell Beckham Jr to throw his helmet on the sidelines and exchange a few choice words with Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens. However, the Browns wide receiver has dispelled any rumours of a rift with Freddie Kitchens in a post-match interview after the incident.

“We were just talking. Football, the refs making calls. Basically they were warning me that one more personal foul — or whatever it is — and I’d be out the game. I thought (it) was pretty stupid that I got a personal foul for a celebration that I’ve done all year. It’s not like there was a player in front of me or anybody. It was very unintentional. The whole field is facing this way and I’m facing (the other) way. I’m not talking to nobody. Personally I thought it was stupid, but it is what it is.” – Odell Beckham Jr.

This was Odell's first touchdown in almost a month



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/38GMG1gZkZ — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2019

Interestingly, Odell Beckham Jr. did have somewhat of a productive outing against the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 16 matchup. While the Ravens (13-2) have been arguably the best side in the NFL this year, OBJ did have four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown during the 15-31 loss at the FirstEnergy Stadium.

