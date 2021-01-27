CNG Vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Men’s Handball World Championship Preview

Congo (CNG) will go up against Chile (CHI) in the upcoming Men’s Handball World Championship game on Wednesday, January 27 at 7:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time). The game will be played at the New Capital Sports Hall in Cairo, Egypt. Here is our CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction and CNG vs CHI Dream11 team.

CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction: CNG vs CHI Dream11 team and preview

Both teams are currently at the basement spot of their respective standings as they have lost all their past games. While Congo lost to Denmark, Argentina and Bahrain, Chile suffered losses at the hands of Sweden, Egypt and North Macedonia. However, Chile are favourites going into the match as they delivered a good performance against Morocco.

CNG vs CHI live: CNG vs CHI Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST, 4:00 PM local time

Venue: New Capital Sports Hall, Cairo, Egypt

Also Read l CRO vs QAT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Men’s Handball World Championship preview

CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction: Squad list

CNG vs CHI Dream11 team: Congo squad

Gauthier Mvumbi, Fabrice Ebanga, Christian Moga, Daniel Mathey, Olivier Botetsi, Steeven Corneil, Billy Sobtacdoug, Quentin Ngoulou, Mbeli Mohamed Jamal, Jordy Jacoby, Adama Quedraogo, Mara Mukuna, Genèse Bouity, Herdeiro Lucau, Johan Kiangebeni, Bodrick Eyanga, Daniel Morisho, Jacques Kizonzolo, Audray Tuzolana, Frédéric Beauregard

CNG vs CHI Dream11 team: Chile squad

Rodrigo Salinas, Erwin Feuchtmann, Felipe Barrientos, Harald Feuchtmann, Sebastián Ceballos, Javier Frelijj, Emil Feuchtmann, Esteban Salinas, Marco Oneto, Víctor Donoso, Arian Delgado, Felipe García, Diego Reyes, Benjamin Illesca, Vicente González, Julio Baumann, Sebastián Pavez, Benjamín Callejas, Daniel Ayala, Aaron Codina

Also Read l SWE vs EGY Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 7, International Handball League preview

CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Congo: Jordy Jacoby, Mbeli Mohamed Jamal, Gauthier Mvumbi

Chile: Felipe García, Emil Feuchtmann, Benjamín Callejas

CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction: CNG vs CHI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Felipe García

Defenders: Mbeli Mohamed Jamal, Emil Feuchtmann, Esteban Salinas

Forwards: Gauthier Mvumbi, Benjamín Callejas, Sebastián Ceballos

Also Read l KOR vs RUS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, World Men's Handball Championship preview

CNG vs CHI live: CNG vs CHI match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction is that Chile will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction and CNG vs CHI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CNG vs CHI Dream11 team and CNG vs CHI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l US team out of men's handball worlds with coronavirus

Image Source: Canva.com