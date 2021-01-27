CNG Vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Men’s Handball World Championship Preview

Quick links:
Congo (CNG) will go up against Chile (CHI) in the upcoming Men’s Handball World Championship game on Wednesday, January 27 at 7:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time). The game will be played at the New Capital Sports Hall in Cairo, Egypt. Here is our CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction and CNG vs CHI Dream11 team.
Both teams are currently at the basement spot of their respective standings as they have lost all their past games. While Congo lost to Denmark, Argentina and Bahrain, Chile suffered losses at the hands of Sweden, Egypt and North Macedonia. However, Chile are favourites going into the match as they delivered a good performance against Morocco.
Gauthier Mvumbi, Fabrice Ebanga, Christian Moga, Daniel Mathey, Olivier Botetsi, Steeven Corneil, Billy Sobtacdoug, Quentin Ngoulou, Mbeli Mohamed Jamal, Jordy Jacoby, Adama Quedraogo, Mara Mukuna, Genèse Bouity, Herdeiro Lucau, Johan Kiangebeni, Bodrick Eyanga, Daniel Morisho, Jacques Kizonzolo, Audray Tuzolana, Frédéric Beauregard
Rodrigo Salinas, Erwin Feuchtmann, Felipe Barrientos, Harald Feuchtmann, Sebastián Ceballos, Javier Frelijj, Emil Feuchtmann, Esteban Salinas, Marco Oneto, Víctor Donoso, Arian Delgado, Felipe García, Diego Reyes, Benjamin Illesca, Vicente González, Julio Baumann, Sebastián Pavez, Benjamín Callejas, Daniel Ayala, Aaron Codina
Considering the recent run of form, our CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction is that Chile will come out on top in this contest.
