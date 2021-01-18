KOR Vs RUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, World Men's Handball Championship Preview

South Korea (KOR) will square off against Russia (RUS) in the World Men's Handball Championship on Monday, January 18. The Group H game between South Korea and Russia is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM UTC (8:00 PM IST) at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Egypt. Here's a look at our KOR vs RUS Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the game.

ALSO READ: Juve's Title Run At Risk Following 2-0 Loss At Inter Milan

KOR vs RUS match prediction and preview

South Korea had a poor start to their World Championship campaign and find themselves at the bottom of Group H. Kang Il-Koo's men suffered defeats against Slovenia and Belarus in their previous two group games and will be unable to progress through to the next round of the competition. However, South Korea have held the second-worst defensive record in the competition and will be hoping to end their disappointing campaign on a high, with a potential upset against Russia.

Predicted starting line-up for South Korea: L. Hosu, O. Juchan, S. Jeawoo, K. Jinyoung, K. Daehyeon, K. Mingyu, K. Taegwan.

ALSO READ: KAS Vs ERZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Meanwhile, Russia have already qualified into the next round. Velimir Petkovic's side drew their first group game against Belarus before defeating Slovenia. Russia are currently in second place on the Group H table and will be keen on avoiding a shock defeat against the expense of South Korea.

Predicted starting line-up for Russia: Denis Zabolotin, Dmitrii Santalov, Mikhail Vinogradov, Alexander Shkurinskiy, Dmitry Zhitnikov, Victor Kireev, Vitaly Kolmogorov.

ALSO READ: CAG Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Serie A Preview

Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a comfortable win for Russia.

The final round of the preliminary stage at #Egypt2021 begins today! Here's what you have to look forward to, as some teams fight for a main round berth while others focus on table ranking 👇



Read all about it ➡️ https://t.co/8MxvLQCVOl pic.twitter.com/5fPsuk0WV5 — International Handball Federation (@ihf_info) January 18, 2021

KOR vs RUS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - L. Hosu

Defenders - D. Santalov (C), O. Juchan, K. Taegwan

Forwards - D. Zhitnikov (VC), M. Vinogradov, S. Jeawoo

KOR vs RUS Dream11 top picks

Top picks for South Korea - L. Hosu, S. Jeawoo, K. Taegwan

Top picks for Russia - D. Santalov, M. Vinogradov, D. Zhitnikov

ALSO READ: Inter Milan Fail To Pay First Instalment Of Hakimi’s £36m Transfer Fee To Real Madrid

Note: Our KOR vs RUS Dream11 prediction and KOR vs RUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KOR vs RUS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Rushandball Instagram