CRO Vs QAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Men’s Handball World Championship Preview

Croatia (CRO) will go up against Qatar (QAT) in the upcoming Men’s Handball World Championship game on Tuesday, January 19 at 10:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time). The game will be played at the Borg Al Arab Sports Hall in Alexandria, Egypt. Here is our CRO vs QAT Dream11 prediction and CRO vs QAT Dream11 team.
By battering their opponents in their last outings, Qatar are currently leading the Men’s Handball World Championship standings with four points. Rafael Capote and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Croatia, on the other hand, are second with three points and a win-loss record of 1-1.
Luka Cindrić, Luka Stepančić, Domagoj Duvnjak, Zlatko Horvat, Igor Karačić, Željko Musa, David Mandić, Marin Šego, Ivan Čupić, Manuel Štrlek, Marino Marić, Marko Mamić, Halil Jaganjac, Matej Ašanin, Ivan Martinović, Ilija Brozović, Josip Šarac, Marin Šipic, Matej Hrstić, Vlado Matanović, Valentino Ravnić, Josip Vekić, Ivan Pešić, Domagoj Pavlović, Lovro Mihić, Ivan Vida, Luka Šebetić, Janko Kevic, Mate Šunjić, Fran Mileta, Moreno Car
Frankis Carol Marzo, Danijel Saric, Rafael Capote, Jovo Damjanovic, Mohamed Abidi, Youssef Ali, Ali Garba, Hassan Mabrouk, Mustafa Alkrad, Ali Al-Deri, Ahmad Madadi, Shadi Hamdoun, Firas Chaieb, Marwan Sassi, Mutasem Amohamed, Ahmed Abdelrhem, Wajdi Sinen, Kamalaldin Mallash, Zineeooine Boumendjel, Omar Abdelfattah, Mahmoud Hassaballa, Moustafa Heiba, Ameen Zakkar
Considering the recent run of form, our CRO vs QAT Dream11 prediction is that Qatar will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The CRO vs QAT Dream11 prediction and CRO vs QAT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRO vs QAT Dream11 team and CRO vs QAT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
