SWE Vs EGY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 7, International Handball League Preview

Sweden will play Egypt in the third match of the World Championship International Handball League 2021. The match is slated to be played at the Cairo Stadium Indoor Halls Complex, Cairo, Egypt on January 18 at 10:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SWE vs EGY Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 7, and other details of this match.

Both the teams have started off their respective preliminary rounds of the World Championship International Handball League very well. Group G is a tightly contested one as Sweden and Egypt stand neck to neck against each other. Egypt and Sweden have won both their matches against North Macedonia and Chile respectively. While Sweden are currently at the top of the Group G table, Egypt are not far behind as both the teams have earned four points each from their matches and are separated by a 2-point difference. The Monday night game is an opportunity for both teams to stake the claim and end the match as table toppers.

SWE vs EGY Dream11 Team (Squads)

Sweden - Mikael Alf Appelgren, Andreas Palicka, Jerry Tollbring,Andreas Nilsson,Jim Gottfridsson, Lukas Nilsson, Jonathan Carlsbogård, Hampus Wanne, Linus Arnesson,Simon Jeppsson, Valter Chrintz, Alfred Jönsson, Albin Lagergren, Kim Ekdahl du Rietz, Daniel Pettersson, Max Darj, Jesper Nielsen, Lukas Sandell, Jonathan Edvardsson, Peter Johannesson, Philip Henningsson, Lucas Pellas, Anton Lindskog, Fredric Pettersson, Mikael Aggefors, Felix Claar, Linus Persson

Also Read Axelsen And Marin Win Titles At Yonex Thailand Open

Egypt - Mohamed Gamal, Mohsen Ramadan, Yahia Khaled Fathy Omar, Hassan Kaddah, Hazem Mamdouh, Shehab Ahmed, Karim Hendawy, Abdelrahman Hommayed, Ahmed Nafea, Mohamed Eltayar, Mohamed Aly, Mohamed Amer, Mostafa Beshir, Ali Zein, Seif Elderaa, Abdelrahman Abdou, Mostafa Khalil, Ibrahim Elmasry, Yehia Elderaa, Mohammad Sanad, Omar Hassan, Ahmed Elahmar, Mohamed Mamdouh, Omar Hagag, Ahmed Adel, Akram Yousri, Omar Sami, Ahmed Khairy, Wisam Nawar, Omar Elwakil, Ahmed Hesham, Karim Ayman, Khaled Waleed, Eslam Hassan, Ahmed Moamen

SWE vs EGY Playing 7 (Predicted )

Sweden - Mikael Aggefors, Jesper Nielsen, Felix Claar, Jim Gottfridsson, Jack Thurin, Jonathan Carlsbogård, Jerry Tollbring

Also Read 'The Boy Has Become A Man': Sehwag Lauds Siraj For Spearheading The Pace Attack Vs Aussies

Egypt - Ahmed Adel, Mostafa Beshir, Ali Zein, Abdelrahman Hommayed, Ahmed Elahmar, Shehab Ahmed, Abdelrahman Abdou

SWE vs EGY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Mikael Aggefors

Defenders - Abdelrahman Abdou, Mostafa Beshir, Ali Zein

Forwards - Jerry Tollbring, Jack Thurin, Jesper Nielsen

Also Read Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Willing To Break Transfer Record For Erling Haaland

SWE vs EGY Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Mikael Aggefors or Abdelrahman Abdou

Vice-Captain - Jesper Nielsen or Ali Zein

SWE vs EGY Match Prediction

We predict a win for Sweden as the result of this game.

Also Read Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Slammed For Seeking VIP Treatment For Players

Note: The above SWE vs EGY Dream11 prediction, SWE vs EGY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SWE vs EGY Dream11 Team and SWE vs EGY playing 7 do not guarantee a positive result.