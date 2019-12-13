Cody Rhodes Responds To A Fan's Tweet Regarding Empty Seats In AEW Arena

Empty seats at a wrestling event is not unusual, but never a good sign. So when a fan tweeted a picture of empty seats at AEW Dynamite event, Cody Rhodes felt the need to respond. He responded by saying that occupancy was above the market level at the event. AEW is an up and coming wrestling establishment that is trying to create a niche for itself and challenge the reigning wrestling act – WWE.

Although aew should not go for the higher venues and sell off mid sized... Its probably why NXT isn't rushing out outside of takeover.



Also that its a lag of expecting people to go out 52x a year to see it. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❄ [87] C. SnowFox (@CooroSnowFox) December 12, 2019

Empty seats in AEW arena

A Twitter user had tweeted a picture that showed empty rows at the Curtis Culwell Centre in Texas during an MFJ match. Google would indicate that the Culwell arena has the capacity to seat approximately 6,860 people. This number could change based on the sporting event taking place in the arena. The conclusion is that empty seats are never good for business.

The fan mentioned that the AEW bosses will not be happy about this and that the company’s fame (over its rival WWE) is almost over. Rhodes' response to the tweet was measured. He meant to put across the fact that AEW was still a rising star. Rhodes said that more than 4500 spectators watched the Dynamite event at the centre. He added that the arena was having 80% occupancy, which was above market levels. Rhodes called the fans who showed up at the show ‘vibrant’ and promised that AEW Dynamite would be back bigger and better.



We had over 4500 folks at 80% utilization. Well above market. Vibrant crowd throughout. We will definitely be back. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 12, 2019

While the debate about empty seats may continue, the AEW Dynamite show had the crowd in its grips. The cheers were loud enough to ring through the arena, especially when MJF took the stage. The crowd may not have been as large as expected, but they made their voice heard.

