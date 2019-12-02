WWE Starrcade: Cody Rhodes' Shares Heartwarming Tweet About His Father Dusty Rhodes

Cody Rhodes, who is an EVP in All Elite Wrestling, reacted to the third annual event of WWE Starrcade with a heartfelt tweet. He talked about the influence his father has had on Pro Wrestling. The WWE Starrcade event was aired live on the WWE Network on December 2, 2019.

Cody Rhodes' heartfelt tweet

Wondered why I was having such an introspective day. Then I saw Starrcade was happening



Gone from this Earth but undeniably Dad has had such a positive influence on pro-wrestling the last few years



It’s wonderful. He believed in making moments that lasted. Live forever Dream!💛 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 1, 2019

In the tweet, Cody Rhodes wrote that he was having an introspective day. Later on, he realised that the reason behind it was WWE Starrcade. Cody wrote that Dusty Rhodes, who passed away on June 11, 2015, has had a positive influence on pro-wrestling in the last few years. He added that his dad believed in making moments that lasted forever.

Cody Rhodes’ father and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes conceived Starrcade in 1983. Amongst the several revived WCW events in the past, WWE Starrcade is the recent addition to the list. The biggest WCW event of the year - Starrcade - was brought back as a SmackDown Live event two years ago.

The WWE Starrcade event, which happened recently, was a co-branded show including both the superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live. Earlier, the Starrcade (which was the biggest event of the year like WWE’s WrestleMania) was produced as an NWA show.

