Brock Lesnar To UFC Or AEW? The Beast Incarnate Exits WWE After Contract Runs Out

Eight-time WWE world champion Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent after his deal with WWE expired. According to multiple media reports, WWE failed to convince the wrestler with respect to the terms for a new Brock Lesnar contract. The 43-year-old served as the WWE Universal champion until April when he lost his title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania but has not appeared since then. With the Brock Lesnar WWE stint coming to an end, reports have linked him with a return to UFC and the All Elite Wrestling.

Brock Lesnar contract expires: WWE legend to return to UFC?

With the Brock Lesnar WWE union coming to a close, reports have linked the Beast Incarnate with a return to UFC. According to reports, the 43-year-old's deal expired at the end of WrestleMania 36 while Brock Lesnar's contract also came to end, which saw his merchandise removed from the WWE Shop earlier this week. Amidst the Brock Lesnar WWE contract impasse, reports have linked with a return to UFC. The Beast Incarnate had a brief stint with the MMA promotion company, signing up with them in 2008 and subsequently winning the Heavyweight World Championship against Randy Couture later that year.

The reports of Brock Lesnar being a free agent are true. In talking with a source, the belief is that once Lesnar is ready to work again, he’ll let McMahon know. Or vice versa, if WWE needs Brock, they will present a deal he can’t refuse. Currently, it’s nothing more than that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 31, 2020

Lesnar defended and unified the UFC Heavyweight Championship in his next two attempts, before losing it to Cain Velasquez in 2011. After another loss against Alistair Overeem, the Brock Lesnar UFC career came to end as he announced his retirement and returned to the WWE. He made a brief return in 2016, defeating Mark Hunt unanimously but the decision was overturned after a dope test.

The Beast Incarnate teased another return to action in 2018 after he got into a shoving match with Daniel Cormier post his title win over Stipe Miocic. However, he opted against it and signed a full-time deal with WWE. While a Brock Lesnar UFC return looks promising, his relationship with UFC President Dana White remains questionable to say the least.

Brock Lesnar contract: Beast Incarnate using AEW to drive up interest?

About an hour after I teased it in this tweet, Mike Johnson reported that Brock Lesnar is a free agent - which he is/was. I’m told he quietly left WWE sometime just after WrestleMania.



I can also confirm he’s been in serious discussions with #AEW. https://t.co/9SpkBATtEg — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) August 31, 2020

The Brock Lesnar contract rumours have also linked with a possible switch to Shahid Khan's All Elite Wrestling. The AEW aims to compete with WWE and the acquisition of the Beast Incarnate would make a sizeable impact. According to reports, the 43-year-old and AEW have already held talks over a potential deal and are closing in on an agreement.

Rumours also suggest that the Beast Incarnate's links to AEW can be used to drive up Vince McMahon to offer him a bumper contract. The WWE tycoon is likely to throw up a pile of money Lesnar's way to stop him from joining their rivals. WWE stars Zack Ryder and the Revival (FTR) have swapped WWE for AEW and it remains to be seen what will be the Beast Incarnate's next move.

