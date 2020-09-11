UFC Star Donald Cerrone Announces The Birth Of His Second Child With An Adorable Pic

On September 10, 2020, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and his wife Lindsay welcomed their second child — Riot River Cerrone. The UFC veteran shared the news on Instagram while sharing some pictures of the newborn. In the caption, Donald Cerrone wished Riot a happy birthday and stated that his older brother, Dacson Danger Cerrone, would be excited to meet him. Cerrone and Lindsay had Dacson Danger in 2018, four years after the two got engaged.

Lindsay and Cerrone’s grandmother are both constantly present at his fight and for the past few years, Dacson Danger has also been cheering his father from the seats. In fact, just a few weeks after Dacson’s birth, Donald Cerrone fought Mike Perry and defeated him via submission in the first round, becoming UFC’s all-time leader in wins and finishes.

What’s next for UFC star Donald Cerrone?

Earlier this year, Donald Cerrone headlined UFC 246 (his first headliner in the promotion) against Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor but lost via technical knockout in the first round. He then went up against Anthony Pettis at UFC 249 but lost via unanimous decision. Donald Cerrone is now scheduled to face Niko Price at UFC Vegas 11 on September 19. This will be an important fight for Cowboy as he has lost his last four fights on the trot. Apart from Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone was also stopped by Tony Ferguson (at UFC 238) and Justin Gaethje (UFC on ESPN+ 16).

Donald Cerrone vs Niko Price an enticing matchup on paper

Not just Donald Cerrone, but Niko Price will also be under pressure at UFC Vegas 11 as he also lost his last fight. Niko Price fought Vicente Luque in a rematch at UFC 249 but lost via technical knockout due to doctor stoppage in round three. However, the match between the two veterans would be incredible to watch as Niko Price has won ten of his fourteen fights via knockout, and Donald Cerrone has 75% of his wins in the form of finishes.

Image Source: Donald Cerrone Instagram