Colby Covington “would Tear LeBron James” If They Fight In UFC, Claims Darren Till

At UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley in an impressive manner and wasted to time in taking a shot at a number of people, including LA Lakers star LeBron James. A couple of days ago, LeBron James and a host of NBA players protested the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot by a police officer in Wisconsin just weeks after George Floyd's death. Colby Covington dedicated his win to the first responders while taking a dig at LeBron James and other athletes, calling LeBron a “coward”. “You keep us safe, not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like LeBron James,” Colby Covington.

Darren Till comments on Colby Covington and LeBron James

King James was quick to hit back at Colby Covington, claiming that he would annihilate the MMA star. Colby Covington answered back by taking a shot at LeBron James and stating that the basketball icon wouldn’t even last 10 seconds with him in the Octagon. Another UFC middleweight star Darren Till noticed the ongoing back-and-forth between Colby Covington and LeBron James and decided to chime in. Darren Till said that a fight between the two would be one-sided as Colby Covington “would tear LeBron James a new arse****”.

“Please tell me I have not just seen a video of LeBron James saying Colby would s*** his pants in the ring with him? Colby may be an arse***, in fact a funny arse**** cause so many people love getting offended. But Covington would tear James a new arse**** then rawdog him,” wrote Darren Till.

According to a number of fans, Darren Till certainly made a fair point. Even though Covington is a polarizing figure and keeps drawing flak for the things he does outside the octagon, it can’t be forgotten that he’s currently one of the best fighters in UFC’s welterweight division. He’s a dominant striker who’s currently number one in the welterweight rankings, next to champion Kamaru Usman. After UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington also called the champion out to a match, while also hinting at a BMF title match against Jorge Masvidal (welterweight #4).

Image Source: Darren Till, Colby Covington, LeBron James - Instagram