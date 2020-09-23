Colby Covington Trolled For Being Closet LeBron James Fan After 2016 Tweet Surfaces Online

Colby Covington's war of words with Lakers superstar LeBron James has shown no signs of stopping. What started with an unproved rant over the Black Lives Matter movement, is quickly taking shape of an intensely personal feud. The 32-year UFC fighter surely did not draw any lines on Monday as he took a sly dig at LeBron's mother, Gloria James. on Twitter. The Lakers star has, so far, responded to Covington's jibe just once, stating people like him will "sh*t in the pants, 10 out of 10 times."

Unfortunately for Colby Covington, Twitter users are now accusing him of being a secret fan of LeBron James after his tweet from 2016 surfaced online. Covington tweeted out a congratulatory message for the then Cleveland Cavaliers player, who just led his side to their first and only NBA championship. LeBron took the NBA Finals MVP award that season as the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to dramatically win the series against the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in the finals.

What. A. Game. Congrats to Lebron and Cleveland. #nbafinals — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 20, 2016

Coming back to the tweet, which has slightly gone against Covington. It has primarily been used to troll the UFC fighter for his 2020 feud with LeBron. Here are some of the best comments from fans:

You are literally a fan lmaooooooooo — Sean🕊 (@SeanMG__) September 23, 2020

Still a fan 😭 — ZenFessions (@Kidfromqueens1) September 23, 2020

Bruh Colby Covington got caught red handed praising LeBron James you can’t make this shit up 😭 💀pic.twitter.com/n1yD9YKDOu — ZenFessions (@Kidfromqueens1) September 23, 2020

I cant stop laughing. 🐸🐸 — Bejnz 👀 (@Bejnz18) September 23, 2020

Apparently, no running away this time

Colby thought he could run away from this tweet pic.twitter.com/eydDNCC5yH — HigherTendencies (@HigherKushCloud) September 23, 2020

He thought he could hide his face from it pic.twitter.com/8ubPVNJLDr — Kray (@KrayT1to) September 23, 2020

Covington vs LeBron takes a heated turn

The Covington vs LeBron feud began the past weekend. Fresh after beating former Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night 178, Covington went on a rant-mode where he slammed presidential candidate Joe Biden and branded the Black Lives Matter a "sham". The 32-year-old then went on to praise the US military and the first responders for their service to the nations while expressing his disgust at the "woke athletes" who have openly supported the anti-racism movement.

"(First responders) keep this world safe, not these woke athletes, man,” Covington said. “I’m sick of these woke athletes, these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

LeBron James responded to Covington's jibes on Monday stating, "Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d sh*t their pants."

The UFC fighter was quick to fire back at LeBron for his comments. He took to Twitter and labelled the former Cavaliers star a "coward." The 32-year-old even claimed that LeBron "won't last 10 seconds with him." Covington then proceeded to take shots at LeBron's mother by bringing up the controversial subject of Delonte West, who allegedly had an affair with Gloria James back in 2010.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

LeBron James is yet to respond to Colby Covington's latest jibe.

(Image Credits: Colby Covington Instagram & Twitter)