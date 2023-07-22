'Little Shrimp': Colby Covington Claims Islam Makhachev Isn't Good Enough For Welterweight

Colby Covington is currently working to secure a title fight against reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Unfortunately, the UFC is yet to make an official announcement on the same. There have been no dates announced, but the possibilities of 'Rocky' defending his title at UFC 295 remain. Recently, in an interview with Submission Radio, 'Chaos' discussed a variety of topics, including UFC 295 rumors and Islam Makhachev's expressed desire to challenge Leon Edwards. Covington was dismissive of the Dagestani's prospects at welterweight.

Colby Covington lays weight on Islam Makhachev potentially entering 170-division

The former interim welterweight champion cited Alexander Volkanovski's success against Islam Makhachev as one of the reasons he'd struggle at 170 pounds, particularly against him. The exact words of Covington are as follows:

Oh my gosh, did you see what that little Australian midget almost did to him? He had him melted. That's a little 45-pound midget, that's a little shrimp, that I put on the barbie over in Australia, you know? A little barbecue. Put a little (explicit), little shrimp on the barbie, so, I mean that little shrimp took him five rounds and had him beat. Like, he needs to worry about defending his title, and beating that little 45-pounder.

Colby Covington's comeback fight might be against Leon Edwards

Covington supporters are still waiting for an official date for his next fight. The All-American recently fought Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and won the clash by unanimous decision. He returned to the sport after a brief absence as the backup fighter for the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman trilogy fight at UFC 286.

Colby Colvington's willingness to cut weight quickly convinced the promotion to reward his efforts with a title fight. In the meantime, Belal Muhammad is also making rounds and could get the ticket ahead of Colby. There are chances that he could fight ahgainst the winner of Lean Edwards vs Colby Covington match-up.