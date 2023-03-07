Dana White Claims Colby Covington Is Ready To Fight Anybody

Dana White made his appearance at the post-UFC 285 press event and addressed a variety of subjects. The UFC president was elated with Jon Jones' return to the circuit and also expressed thoughts about Valentina Shevchenko's shocking defeat to Alexa Grasso to lose the Flyweight strap. While that was about the fights that had culminated at the event, as for potential fixtures he mentioned a Welterweight fight that could turn out to be "Fun".

During the media event, Dana White was asked to present his view on Shavkat Rakhmonov's callout to Colby Covington. At the event, Rakhmanov decimated Geoff Neal via submission and following that in the post-match comment section he issued a challenge to Covington. Covington, who last graced the Octagon in March 2022 against Jorge Masvidal, is ready to come back, as per White. And hence the match-up between Rakhmonov and Covington made sense to the UFC boss.

“That’s fun,” White told reporters at the UFC 285 post-fight news conference. “That’s a fun one. I’m not making the fight. I’m just saying that sounds fun. I didn’t know he did that, but we’ll see.”

“Colby’s ready to fight,” White said. “He’s ready to fight, and he’s ready to fight anybody. I know we’ve reached out to him for a couple of different fights, and he said yes to it, but it just didn’t work out.”

While that was one of the episodes that was fueled at UFC 285, the entire event showcased superior MMA action. Here's what transpired.

UFC 285 Results

Main Card

Heavyweight fight: Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane via. submission

Women's Featherweight fight: Alexa Grasso def. vs Valentina Shevchenko via. submission

Welterweight fight: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal via. submission

Lightweight fight: Matesuz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner via. split decision

Middleweight fight: Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett via. unanimous decision

Prelims

Bantamweight fight: Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones via. unanimous decision

Middleweight fight: Dricus Du Plessis def. Derek Brunson via. TKO

Women's Flyweight fight: Amanda Ribas def. Viviane Araújo via. unanimous decision

Middleweight fight: Marc-Andre Barriault def. Julian Marquez via. TKO

Early Prelims