Dana White Claims Colby Covington Is Ready To Fight Anybody

Following the culmination of UFC 285, UFC president Dana White mentioned a Welterweight fight that could turn out to be "Fun". Know what White said.

Prateek Arya
Dana White

Image: AP


Dana White made his appearance at the post-UFC 285 press event and addressed a variety of subjects. The UFC president was elated with Jon Jones' return to the circuit and also expressed thoughts about Valentina Shevchenko's shocking defeat to Alexa Grasso to lose the Flyweight strap. While that was about the fights that had culminated at the event, as for potential fixtures he mentioned a Welterweight fight that could turn out to be "Fun".

During the media event, Dana White was asked to present his view on Shavkat Rakhmonov's callout to Colby Covington. At the event, Rakhmanov decimated Geoff Neal via submission and following that in the post-match comment section he issued a challenge to Covington. Covington, who last graced the Octagon in March 2022 against Jorge Masvidal, is ready to come back, as per White. And hence the match-up between Rakhmonov and Covington made sense to the UFC boss.   

“That’s fun,” White told reporters at the UFC 285 post-fight news conference. “That’s a fun one. I’m not making the fight. I’m just saying that sounds fun. I didn’t know he did that, but we’ll see.”

“Colby’s ready to fight,” White said. “He’s ready to fight, and he’s ready to fight anybody. I know we’ve reached out to him for a couple of different fights, and he said yes to it, but it just didn’t work out.” 

While that was one of the episodes that was fueled at UFC 285, the entire event showcased superior MMA action. Here's what transpired.

UFC 285 Results

Main Card

  • Heavyweight fight: Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane via. submission
  • Women's Featherweight fight: Alexa Grasso def. vs Valentina Shevchenko via. submission
  • Welterweight fight: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal via. submission
  • Lightweight fight: Matesuz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner via. split decision
  • Middleweight fight: Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett via. unanimous decision

Prelims

  • Bantamweight fight: Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones via. unanimous decision
  • Middleweight fight: Dricus Du Plessis def. Derek Brunson via. TKO
  • Women's Flyweight fight: Amanda Ribas def. Viviane Araújo via. unanimous decision
  • Middleweight fight: Marc-Andre Barriault def. Julian Marquez via. TKO

Early Prelims

  • Welterweight fight: Ian Machado Garry def. Song Kenan via. TKO.
  • Bantamweight fight: Cameron Saaiman def. Mana Martinez via. unanimous decision
  • Women Strawweight fight: Tabatha Ricci def. Jessica Penne via. submission
  • Bantamweight fight: Farid Basharat def. Da'Mon Blackshear via. unanimous decision
  • Lightweight fight: Loik Radzhabov def. Esteban Ribovics via. unanimous decision
