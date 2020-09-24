Colin Kaepernick Blasts 'white Supremacist' Law Enforcement After Breonna Taylor Ruling

In a controversial Breonna Taylor ruling, the grand jury in Louisville decided against indicting any police officers for the shooting and killing of the 26-year-old in March. Breonna Taylor's killing had sparked widespread protests amidst the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, and many sports personalities in the past have called for justice. And now, former NFL star Colin Kaepernick has slammed the Breonna Taylor ruling, blasting law enforcement as 'white supremacist'.

Colin Kaepernick kneeling history: Ex-NFL star slams Breonna Taylor ruling, hits out at 'white supremacist' police

Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial inequality, which has gained widespread popularity amidst the Black Lives Matter movement. On Wednesday, a Louisville grand jury indicted former detective Brett Hankinson on three felony charges of wanton endangerment for allegedly endangering the safety of three of Taylor's neighbours in March. Former detective Brett Hankison was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment for shooting into an adjoining apartment, while Sergeant John Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were not charged.

The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 23, 2020

According to B/R, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated that the officers in question were 'justified in their use of force'. Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the Breonna Taylor ruling. Colin Kaepernick wrote that 'white supremacist police' should be abolished for the safety and well being of the people. Colin Kaepernick was one of the many sports stars to slam the Breonna Taylor ruling, with NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and NBA star Jamal Crawford also hitting out at the decision by the Louisville jury.

Colin Kaepernick Twitter: Colin Kaepernick kneeling history

Colin Kaepernick first started his protest against police brutality in 2016, while playing for the San Franciso 49ers. While the quarterback is currently not part of the NFL, he has continued his fight against systematic oppression. Colin Kaepernick has long been the face of athlete protest and gained further significance during the Black Lives Matter protest. The quarterback is linked with a return to the NFL and has been linked to the likes of Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kaepernick, along with former teammate Eric Reid has previously accused NFL of blackballing and preventing their employment.

(Image Courtesy: AP)