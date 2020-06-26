Colin Kaepernick Drawing 'legitimate Interest' From Multiple NFL Teams: Reports

Colin Kaepernick is drawing 'serious' interest from multiple teams in the NFL, according to NFL Network. Last week, reports indicated that the Los Angeles Chargers were considering signing Colin Kaepernick as the veteran backup to Justin Herbert, who was drafted by the franchise in the 2020 draft. While the latest report does not name any particular franchise, it does state one NFL team has "legitimate interest" in the former San Francisco 49ers QB. Michael Silver of NFL Network said he spoke to a head coach of one of the NFL teams, who is closely monitoring Colin Kaepernick's situation ahead of the start of the 2020 season.

Teams interested in Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick has been away from the NFL since 2017 after he opted out of his contract at the 49ers following the controversial 2016 season. Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem throughout the season as a sign of protest against racial injustice. The quarterback generated a lot of negative feedback for his protests, which reportedly led to his NFL exit. However, three years after his exit, Colin Kaepernick is seemingly back in league's good books, especially amid the anti-racism protests in the United States. With the NFL looking to alter its stance regarding players standing up against social injustices, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently admitted that he has encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick.

Among the teams reportedly interested in Colin Kaepernick are - Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles. As of now, a Colin Kaepernick NFL return hinges on the coronavirus pandemic. Per reports, any team wanting to sign Kaepernick will want the quarterback to work out for the team before making a decision. However, due to the lockdown, free agents have been unable to personally meet with the coaches, which makes a Colin Kaepernick NFL return difficult.

Among teams interested in Colin Kaepernick, the Detroit Lions could also be considered to be monitoring the situation. The new chairwoman of the Lions, Sheila Ford Hamp admitted during a recent press conference that she would be open to the idea of offering Colin Kaepernick a contract should he fit the plans of Lions GM, Bob Quinn, and the coaches.

“I think the understanding is completely different now,” Hamp weighed in on protests during the national anthem. “I think most people really understand what the kneeling was all about. I know that the commissioner has said, and I completely agree, that we support our players’ rights to peaceful protest, we support the First Amendment."

Colin Kaepernick NFL stats

Kaepernick played six seasons in the NFL, all for the 49ers. He played 69 games in the regular season, registering 72 touchdowns for 30 interceptions. Known as a potent rusher, he has rushed for 2,300 yards and has completed 12,271 passing yards.

