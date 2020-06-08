Colin Kaepernick Stands Tall As NFL Admits ‘mistake’ Of Not Listening To Players On Racism

The National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell finally admitted the mistake of not listening to players for racial equality, in an apparent reference to Colin Kaepernick’s who started kneeling during the national anthem to protest against the rising police brutality on black people. Kaepernick was of the view that he can’t stand up to show pride in the flag of a country that oppresses black people and people of colour.

The powerful images of Kaepernick kneeling to the anthem at the start of NFL games received mixed reactions and his NFL career came to an abrupt end after 2016. US President Donald Trump was against players taking a knee during the national anthem which he deemed disrespectful and asked owners to fire such players.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 but remained unsigned, and experts believe that he paid the price for his political opinions. He filed a grievance with the league and its owners but In 2019, the American quarterback reached a confidential settlement with the NFL and withdrew his grievance. Kaepernick’s protests gained relevance after the custodial death of George Floyd which sparked nationwide outrage against racial discrimination and police brutality.

Goodell has now said that there would be no NFL without black players and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. He assured that he will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.

Sportsperson-turned-activist

Kaepernick and his partner Nessa founded the "Know Your Rights Camp" to teach disadvantaged youths about self-empowerment, American history, and legal rights. The organisation has become a flag-bearer of the fight against racial inequality and Kaepernick announced that he has started the legal defence fund, run by his Know Your Rights Camp, to help black people.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently pledged $3 million to the Know Your Rights Camp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, and mass-mobilisation to elevate the next generation of change leaders.

