Colin Kaepernick To Patriots? Could The Former 49ers QB Make An Unforeseen Return?

It's been almost four years since the Colin Kaepernick kneeling display as a sign of protest against the rising cases of police brutality on members of the African-American community back then. Four years down the line, little has changed regarding police atrocities on innocent members of the community but Colin Kaepernick has found himself as a pariah in the NFL. Following his bold display during the 2016-17 NFL season, Colin Kaepernick has not been signed by any NFL franchise since the end of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

The former 49ers quarterback had a recent trial session with scouts from all NFL franchises that was reportedly organised by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, but none of the franchises offered him a contract despite positive reports from his workout. However, amidst the current civil unrest in America, NFL stars and prominent celebrities have asked the NFL to bring Colin Kaepernick back ahead of the 2020 season. Here's a look at the Colin Kaepernick to Patriots rumours and the recent Colin Kaepernick poll results.

Colin Kaepernick to Patriots? Colin Kaepernick poll results

Colin Kaepernick to Patriots rumours pick up the pace

Statement from the Kraft family: pic.twitter.com/Kdap923DQ4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 2, 2020

Patriots owner Robert Kraft stood witness to the end of an era when Tom Brady chose to end his two-decade-long association with New England and move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick have since been on the hunt for a new quarterback as they look to replace the Patriots legend. The recent Colin Kaepernick poll results indicated that New England are more than willing to give Colin Kaepernick a shot before the new season starts.

The Colin Kaepernick to Patriots rumours are picking up the pace since the start of this week as Patriots owner Robert Kraft continues to weigh the pros and cons of a potential Colin Kaepernick return. It could be a tricky decision though, considering Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the supporters have placed their trust in Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Before the NFL Draft earlier this year, there were reports that the Patriots are keen on heading into the season with Stidham as their starter.

All finances aside, should the #Patriots give Colin Kaepernick another chance in the NFL? — PatriotMaven (@PatriotMavenSI) June 3, 2020

Eric Reid wants Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL at all costs

I have @Kaepernick7 phone number if y’all need it! It’s time that he is employed. How long will the @NFL say they are listening and willing to be at the forefront of change but continue to exile him for trying to do the same?! Until he’s signed, let’s call this what it is...PR https://t.co/viC5EpDiPA — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) June 4, 2020

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan heaps praise on Colin Kaepernick kneeling display

Kyle Shanahan believes Colin Kaepernick should be respected and admired for his peaceful protest (via @MaioccoNBCS)https://t.co/vWNz5FhnxA pic.twitter.com/1cFrT7wO15 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 4, 2020

Colin Kaepernick to Patriots? Alyssa Milano says NFL owe apology to Kaepernick

THE NFL OWES @Kaepernick7 AN APOLOGY. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 3, 2020

