Commonwealth Games 2022: 10 Athletes Who Are India's Top Gold Medal Hopes In Birmingham

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to begin in less than a week's time in Birmingham with some top Indians in action such as Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu. This year's CWG will take place from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 8. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting spectacle featuring some of the best athletes from around the world, here is a look at the best gold medal hopes from India.

Top 10 gold medal hopes for India at CWG 2022

1) Neeraj Chopra is undoubtedly the favourite to win the top prize at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after registering an emphatic performance in last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he won the gold. He has also been extremely impressive this year, having registered a new national record on two different occasions.

The 24-year-old has also begun the ongoing World Athletics Championships brilliantly, having qualified for the final event by sending his javelin at a distance of 88.39m, his third-best career attempt. If Neeraj were to win gold in Eugene, it would be the perfect preparation to head into the Commonwealth Games 2022.

2) PV Sindhu will be another Indian athlete to watch out for as she is arriving at this event on the back of winning her maiden Super 500 badminton title.

3, 4) Sindhu is not the only badminton star to watch out for, as Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will also hope for a strong outing after leading the Indian team to a historic Thomas Cup title earlier this year.

5) Badminton doubles stars Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who were a part of the Thomas Cup-winning team, will also hope to change their medal to gold, having won the silver at the previous Commonwealth Games.

6) Nikhat Zareen would be amongst the favourites to win a gold medal in boxing after she registered an emphatic 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight category earlier this year to win the gold at the World Championships.

7) With cricket added to the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the Indian women's team will also be among the favourites to win the gold. However, they will need to get past the test of reigning world champions Australia and a strong England team.

8, 9) One major sport in which India can hope for the gold medal is wrestling. With Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik set to be in action against a relatively weaker field, they would amongst the favourites to clinch the top prize.

10) Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be among the favourites to win the gold after winning a silver medal in last year's Tokyo Olympics 2020.