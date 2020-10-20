Conor McGregor Claims He Won Two Rounds Before Being Stopped By Khabib In 4th At UFC 229

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov faced each other in arguably the biggest fight in UFC history, which The Eagle ended up winning. Though the bout saw a dramatic end, Khabib vs McGregor drew around 2.4 million PPV buys - the most ever for an MMA event. Despite the promotion celebrating the second anniversary of the bout couple of weeks ago, by the looks of it, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov still have immense hatred for each other.

The two fighters frequently trade jibes on social media, with fans begging for a rematch. However, many know by now that the undefeated lightweight champion will not fight for a lot longer as he’s expected to retire with a 30-0 record. The Dagestani icon is also not too keen on fighting Conor McGregor again as he has defeated him in the past.

While talking to Sport Express, though, Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that there’s always some degree of probability in MMA and made it clear that “as a fighter inside the cage, he (Conor McGregor) could not offer me any resistance".

UFC 229 highlights: Conor McGregor claims he won two rounds against Khabib

Recently, Conor McGregor interacted with fans on Twitter, stating that he was not “dominated” by Khabib Nurmagomedov as most people claim. While claiming he won both round 1 and 3 at UFC 229, Conor McGregor added that he would have dominated until the end but Khabib Nurmagomedov saw an opening in round 4 and won via a Neck Crank. He concluded by saying that if he’s given another shot at the undefeated lightweight champion, he’ll surely come out on top.

UFC 229 highlights: Conor McGregor goes down to Khabib in tense affair

Though Conor McGregor claims that he won both the first and third round, according to the judges' scorecard, McGregor was only able to dominate in the third, before submitting in the fourth. According to reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov landed 104 total strikes with a 66% hits to the head. The champion was also dominant for 12 minutes in a fight which lasted just 18 minutes. However, it has to be noted that Conor McGregor is the only fighter to win a round against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On the mula! Round 1’s mine. Out struck 3-1. Elbow,knees,clatters! He held on. 2s his but I land multiple knees. One from standing after the overhand, and one from bottom into the eye socket at kimura attempt. Not a scratch end of round also. I won round 3, and 4 until the trip. https://t.co/0B6T7CbHJO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2020

Damage! Back hands forced him to the fence. Knee into neck as he shot, after 15 seconds of opening bell. Heavy elbow right into his temple as he froze after his shot. Repeated clatters to the temple while he tries his mermaid wrap leg. Rd was 1 pitiful from him. Rd 2 saved him. https://t.co/Pu39GeE4kQ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2020

Ye, not a scratch. Relaxing before I bounced up and bet his brother and his cousin round. https://t.co/lwlFpof4dD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 20, 2020

Image Source: AP, UFC Instagram