Conor McGregor accused of sexually assaulting woman during game between Nuggets vs Heat

Why you are reading this: Conor McGregor is yet again in the headlines due to the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals Game 4. The UFC fighter has already been snapped throwing a punch at the game to the Heat mascot and now he is in the forefront due to something else that transpired on the same night. This time the matter is much more grave.

3 Things you need to know:

Conor McGregor attended the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game 4 of the NBA finals

McGregor punched the Miami Heat mascot during the Game 4

The individual who took the punch was taken to the local hospital

Also Read | Will Conor McGregor Fight In WWE? Here's What The Notorious Has To Say - WATCH

Conor McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman

According to reports, Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman after the culmination of the NBA final game. A legal letter highlighting the allegations has been sent to McGregor and it states that the alleged assault took place in the bathroom of the Kaseya Center (FTX Arena). A legal representative of Conor McGregor has stated that "The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated."

The lawyer of the complainant has stated that her client was watching Game 4 of the NBA finals on June 9 before being coerced by some guards and taken to McGregor, who sexually exploited her. A police report on the incident was made subsequently on June 11 and now the matter is under investigation by the Miami Police.

On the same night, McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat Mascot, in a supposed act that went wrong. The individual who took the punch of the former UFC Champion was taken to a local hospital.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Gatecrashes NBA Finals And Knocks Out Miami Heat's Mascot

Conor McGregor's previous legal cases

The Irishman has a long history of legal cases. In 2020, he was taken into custody by Corsica police, on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure. In 2018, he was arrested for attacking a bus filled with UFC fighters. In 2019, McGregor was in trouble for assaulting an older person in a bar in Dublin. While he hasn't been found to be guilty of any of his apparent doings but this time the matter looks even more serious.