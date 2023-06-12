Dana White drops searing reaction to Conor McGregor sending Heat mascot to hospital

The UFC President Dana White has reacted to Conor McGregor's viral clip in which he could be seen delivering a knock-out blow to Miami Heat Mascot. White was asked to place his thoughts on the conduct of the Notorious during the post-UFC 289 press event. McGregor's southpaw reportedly landed the mascot in the hospital.

3 things you need to know

On Friday, Conor McGregor was present during the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game 4 of the NBA Finals

A video showcases McGregor approaching "Burnie," The Miami Heat Mascot in the FTX arena, and throwing a few punches at him

The individual who willingly took the punch was seemingly left unconscious and was later taken to the hospital

Conor McGregor injures Miami Heat mascot

In what could be gauged as an entertainment stunt gone wrong, the former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has showcased his supreme striking ability outside the Octagon in the NBA arena and has inflicted an injury. McGregor laid his famous left hook on the Miami Heat mascot during the Heat vs Nuggets Game 4 of NBA Finals 2022/23. Upon enduring the whack, the Individual underneath the Mascot's costume incurred lasting damage and has to be taken to the Hospital.

Also Read | UFC 289: Amanda Nunes Announces Shock Retirement, Hangs Up Gloves After Win Vs Aldana

Dana White addresses the matter

While many fans touted the punches as fake, it was later reported that the person who appeared as "Burnie" had been taken to medical care. Since then, reactions poured in from the fight fans on social media. UFC boss Dana White was also aware of the subject and asked to express his thoughts about Conor McGregor striking out the Miami Heat mascot during the post-UFC 289 press event. White gave out his view and said he wouldn't have fancied being punched by a professional fighter if he were a mascot.

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor sending the Miami Heat mascot to the ER 👀 pic.twitter.com/HksDrTwqQq — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) June 11, 2023

Here's what he said: "What do you expect? I mean, what are those mascot things made of? Unless you’re like, the Golden Knights mascot. I don’t even know what he wears, but I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet. I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot. Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world."

Also Read | UFC Champion Who Defeated Ronda Rousey Hints At A WWE Stint After Potential Retirement

Conor McGregor's UFC return

Conor McGregor is expected to make his UFC return later in the year. The Mystic Mac is set to fight the "Iron" Michael Chandler in his return bout. Both fighters have recently wrapped their coaching stint at The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov's Brother Abubakar Slaps Opponent After Losing UFC Fight - WATCH