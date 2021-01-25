Conor McGregor Becomes Meme After Getting KO'd By Dustin Poirier At UFC 257: See Pictures

On Saturday night, the former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier took his revenge on Conor McGregor by defeating him in a rematch at the main event of UFC 257 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The 32-year-old attacked McGregor with various right and lefts before a perfect punch landed on McGregor’s head, taking the former UFC double champion to the ground. Dustin Poirier continued his assault until referee Herb Dean got involved and stopped the bout, giving The Diamond a second-round TKO victory.

Conor McGregor memes: Fans troll the Notorious One

Conor McGregor has now lost three out of his last six fights inside the UFC octagon, coming from the hands of Nate Diaz, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and most recently, Dustin Poirier. Despite this, Conor McGregor has shown interest in continuing to fight, saying, “I have to dust it off and come back and that's what I'll do”.

However, this has not stopped fans from mocking Conor McGregor, who had defeated Dustin Poirier in their first bout. Many instantly used a picture of McGregor laying on the canvas after the bout in a variety of different ways to troll him. Some combined his picture with the now-viral Bernie Sanders meme, which went viral after Joe Biden's presidential inauguration. Others photoshopped McGregor next to Nate Robinson - who was knocked out by Jake Paul in November.

Conor McGregor: khabib fought the worst of me and I fought the best of him. Wait till he fights the best of me



The best of Conor: #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/7BL2TAaNJp — 💯♦️🚨™️ (@afcgem) January 24, 2021

BERNIE JUST KNOCKED OUT MCGREGOR pic.twitter.com/cPUKEvyCy6 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) January 24, 2021

In 2014, Conor McGregor became the first man to ever knock out Dustin Poirier.



Seven years later, Dustin Poirier became the first man to ever knock out Conor McGregor.



Balance. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/ZO3YqGW9vV — Omer Alvi 2.0 (@OmerAlviii) January 24, 2021

Conor Mcgregor got the Nate Robinson treatment tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/SneCCCrDlz — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor memes: Fans praise Mystic Mac

While some trolled Conor McGregor by turning him into memes, others praised him for being “absolute class” after the bout as he was seen praising Dustin Poirier at the post-fight interviews. While talking to Jon Anik inside the Octagon, Conor McGregor said that he’s “very happy” for the Diamond, showing interest in facing Poirier in a third bout. While the frustration and disappointment were evident, McGregor took the loss graciously without making excuses.

"His leg kicks were good, my leg was dead and I wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be. I'm gutted, it's a tough one to swallow, I just want to go back to the hotel and chill with my kids and regroup," he added.

