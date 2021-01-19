Conor McGregor Reveals Bizarre Bald Look Ahead Of UFC 257 Dustin Poirier Rematch

It looks like the Notorious One will be sporting a drastic new look for his highly-anticipated return to the sport on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Conor McGregor will face long-time rival Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 257 in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, which is expected to be a cracker. McGregor is a huge betting favourite going into the bout, considering he has defeated The Diamond in the past. The two first collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178, where the Mystic Mac came out on top via a first-round KO.

McGregor new look: Conor reveals his new bald look

During their second clash, Conor McGregor will be rocking a look many UFC fans are not familiar seeing him with. According to his recent pictures, it looks like the Notorious One has shaved his hair and will sport a buzz cut. Not just that, he has also trimmed his beard short, which fans have to become accustomed to in the near future.

Also Read l McGregor watch: Conor shows off ultra-luxurious watch with X-Rated detail, worth millions

However, this is not the first time Conor McGregor has sported a buzz cut in his UFC career. He donned the look most notably in his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz and his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather a year later. However, this is the first time the former UFC two-division champion has trimmed his beard shorter.

McGregor new look: Conor looking to finish rematch in 60 seconds

Though McGregor won the first match, many fans and pundits claim that McGregor vs Poirier 2 would be completely different as both the fighters have made a number of changes to their fighting style since then. Both the fighters have also seen success in the lightweight division as McGregor got his hands on the lightweight strap, while Dustin Poirier became an interim champion.

Also Read l Dana White: Winner of McGregor vs Poirier 2 next in line for LW title shot

However, McGregor has made it clear that he’s more focused going into UFC 257, vowing to end the rematch much faster than their initial bout, which was just 106 seconds long. “I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds,” he stated at a promotional video for the upcoming UFC 257 “Countdown” show.

Also Read l Conor McGregor: Rare footage of Mystic Mac's only ever submission win goes viral: Watch

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov would return for Georges St-Pierre bout, not Conor McGregor: Abdelaziz

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram