Conor McGregor Begins Training For Dustin Poirier Trilogy, Shows Off Ripped Body To Fans

After spending a few weeks with family as he recovered from his injuries, Conor McGregor has started training for his upcoming bout, which could possibly be a trilogy against Dustin Poirier. The Notorious One was stopped by The Diamond at the co-main event of UFC 257, with the help of some vicious legs kicks, followed by a series of left-and-rights. With the win, Dustin Poirier avenged the first-round KO loss he suffered from McGregor, in their first clash at UFC 178.

After the loss, Conor McGregor showed interest in fighting Dustin Poirier again, with the former UFC interim lightweight champion giving thumbs up to the idea. And it looks like Dana White and team are also discussing McGregor vs Poirier 3, which is rumoured to take place later this year. However, whether the bout will be for the lightweight title is still up in the air.

“So now it looks, three weeks later, like we’re going back in the direction of DP vs Conor III,” Ariel Helwani reported.

McGregor vs Poirier trilogy: Conor McGregor kicks off training

After UFC 257, Conor McGregor received a six month (180-day) medical suspension as he sustained a right tibia/fibula injury, courtesy of those vicious leg kicks from Dustin Poirier. However, The Notorious One could make a return soon if he gets his injuries cleared by a doctor. And it looks like McGregor’s injury has almost healed as he was recently seen training on an exercise bike.

Taking to Instagram, The Notorious One shared a picture of himself training with his teammates as the Persian Gulf sun blasted down. McGregor, who looked mean and lean as he pumped away on the bike, impressed many with his shredded physique. He was wearing a blue short, accompanied by a white bandana. “Go again, go harder,” McGregor captioned the image.

McGregor vs Poirier trilogy: Fans can’t wait for McGregor’s return

After Conor McGregor posted the picture, it went viral, getting around a million likes and more than three thousand comments on Instagram. While some praised McGregor for his shredded physique, other asked him to stay focused and deliver the ‘masterpiece’ he had promised earlier in the third Poirier bout. “A comeback better than the Diaz II comeback on the way,” wrote a fan. “Low key pretty cool to see a guy who basically is set for life money-wise going just as hard as a guy who has nothing and is just trying to make a name in the sport,” added another.

