Conor McGregor Says Manny Pacquiao Fight Could Happen In 2021: “I Am Ready For It All”

Conor McGregor is planning to make 2021 his year as the former UFC double champion plots to fight in both MMA and boxing in the coming months. The Notorious One is currently training for his highly-anticipated return bout against Dustin Poirier, which is set to take place at the main event of UFC 257. But after that, Conor McGregor will once again step inside the boxing ring to fight legend Manny Pacquiao, who’s also the only eight-division world champion in the sport's history.

Speaking to TheMacLife earlier, Conor McGregor confirmed that the talks between all the parties “are intensifying for this year”. Conor McGregor said that a date for the bout is yet to be fixed and that he is also planning to have “some good discussions” with Dana White, who’s not on-board with the idea. The UFC president earlier revealed that he has no interest in seeing McGregor vs Pacquiao in 2021.

“So I am excited for a Manny Pacquiao bout, and it’s looking like it will take place this year. What time this year, I’m not sure. We’re going to have to have some good discussions with Dana after (UFC 257) and see where it goes,” Conor added.

Also Read l McGregor UFC return: Conor looks at his physical peak as he trains for Poirier bout

McGregor boxing: Dana White on McGregor vs Pacquiao

While Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao and their manager Audi Attar are confident that the boxing bout will happen later this year, the UFC president wants McGregor to focus on MMA. While talking to ESPN, White said that the Notorious One could re-enter the boxing scene anytime he wants. However, since he’s 32 and isn’t getting any younger, Dana White wants McGregor to win back the UFC lightweight title and consolidate his position as the best in the sport.

Also Read l McGregor UFC return: Conor on Poirier rematch: “I’ll knock him out inside 60 seconds”

McGregor boxing: Conor McGregor looking to win boxing title

McGregor’s desire to box again may have been further encouraged by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who recently stated that the Notorious One could fight for the title if he defeats a top WBC contender. However, if McGregor somehow defeats Pacquiao, he won’t be getting a WBC title shot, considering the two will be colliding in an exhibition bout and The Pac Man is the current WBA super welterweight champion. McGregor would have to fight someone else in the WBC top 15 list after Pacquiao to win a title shot.

Also Read l Conor McGregor shows off ultra-luxurious watch with X-Rated detail, worth millions

Also Read l Conor McGregor left in splits after his son hilariously interrupts interview: Watch

Image Source: AP