Conor McGregor Calls Khabib Nurmagomedov A “phenomenal Grappler,” Praises Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor recently conducted a Q&A session with fans on Twitter where he opened up on a host of topics. His reply regarding his arch-rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was one that particularly stood out. When a fan asked Conor McGregor to give his “honest” thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov as a fighter, The Notorious One replied by hailing The Eagle as a “phenomenal grappler”.

The former UFC double champion added that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the best in the sport in terms of grappling. However, despite getting defeated by The Eagle in 2018, McGregor said that he now has the answer to Khabib Nurmagomedov's unique wrestling style. At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Conor McGregor, who was not able to keep up with the champion’s wrestling, losing in the fourth round via submission.

A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it.

I’ve the answer however and they know it.

Congrats on the plumbing apprenticeship and thank you for the well wishes!

Same to you and yours 🙏 https://t.co/AUCYizMjRk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov could return for 30-0

Conor McGregor claims Tony Ferguson is the most underrated fighter

Later, Conor McGregor praised former UFC lightweight interim champion, Tony Ferguson, calling him the “most underrated fighter” in the UFC. Tony Ferguson is arguably one of the best lightweights to ever step into the octagon, holding the record for the longest win streak in the division at 12 fights. Tony Ferguson has fought some of the best fighters in the 155lbs division but is yet to fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Tony Ferguson thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov will RETURN from retirement

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov came close to trading blows on five different occasions but for one reason or another, the fight had to be cancelled, becoming the most cursed match-ups in combat sports history. Now that the undefeated champion has retired from the sport, Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov has become another dream match which fell through the cracks. However, a fight with Conor McGregor could go down as The Notorious One is scheduled to make his UFC return on January 2021 opposite Dustin Poirier.

Tony Ferguson. It chops and changes daily however in this hollow forgetful business of recency. https://t.co/mAMLRoo7Q5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Also Read l McGregor vs Khabib: Khabib 'wanted to punish Conor, not Gaethje': Javier Mendez

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov return from retirement?

Even though The Eagle announced his retirement after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Dana White still has hope that Nurmagomedov could return for one final fight. If that happens, a fight with Tony Ferguson is still a possibility. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov said in his retirement speech that he made a promise to his mother that he won’t be fighting without his father at his side, who passed away a couple of months ago.

Also Read l McGregor vs Khabib: Conor calls archrival Khabib’s career achievements 'garbage'

Image Source: AP