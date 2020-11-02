Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Could Return For 30-0: 'He’s Champion, No Vacant Belt'

The undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) shocked the world when he announced his retirement at UFC 254 after defeating Justin Gaethje via submission. An overwhelmed Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed in the octagon interview that his mother did not want him to continue fighting without his father, who passed away earlier this year due to complications arising from COVID-19. However, UFC president Dana White still believes that the lightweight champion could return for one final fight as Khabib’s late father wanted him to reach 30-0 before hanging up his gloves.

Khabib UFC retirement: Dana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could return

While talking to the media at UFC on ESPN+ 39, Dana White made it clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov still holds the lightweight crown and “there is no vacant belt”. He added that due to his father’s passing and the injuries he suffered going into UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov got “super emotional” after the Gaethje fight, leading to the surprise announcement. “I am not saying that he is going to 100 per cent come out for 30-0, but I get the feeling that he will,” Dana White added.

Believing Khabib will come back for one more fight, Dana White tells @bokamotoESPN that the lightweight belt will not be vacated. pic.twitter.com/VavLbIQUyT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

Khabib UFC retirement: McGregor vs Poirier 2 unlikely to be for the lightweight title

After Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, rumours started swirling that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could fight for the vacant belt in January 2021. However, with his recent claims that “there is no vacant belt,” Dana White has swiftly squashed all those rumours.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, has made it clear earlier that he has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier as he has beaten them both in the past. While he stopped McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229, he bested Poirier via submission in the third round of UFC 242.

The Tony Ferguson fight could be a possibility, but Khabib Nurmagomedov wants El Cucuy to beat one or two opponents before coming for the title. Georges St-Pierre is likely the fight Khabib wants. However, the former champ, who retired from the sport last year, would turn 40 soon and chances of his comeback are growing thinner day by day.

Image Source: AP