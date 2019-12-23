UFC 246: Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone Tickets Sold Out Within 3 Minutes Of Going Live

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is all set to make his highly anticipated comeback to the MMA brand on January 18 to take on Donald Cerrone in the welterweight main event in Las Vegas. MMA fans are so stoked to watch the former double compete in the main event UFC 246 that the event has been sold out on the very first day of tickets officially going on sale. The tickets were not only sold out instantly, but they went for a hefty price. UFC President Dana White confirmed to Yahoo! Sports combat sports journalist Kevin Lole that gate receipts are estimated to be valued at a whopping $10 million.

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone instantly sold out

Per @danawhite #UFC246 sold out @TMobileArena on first day on sale. Gate of $10 million. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 21, 2019

The UFC had revealed last week that ticket prices would start at a $300 for the upper-deck level seating at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, even though the tickets are expensive, it did not stop MMA fans from snapping them up right away. Here is one tweet from a fan, who was unable to buy the tickets, just 3 minutes after being made officially live.

Damnit! Tickets sold out to #UFC246 in 3 mins. Even at those crazy prices I was still going to go. 😰😰 now it looks like we’ll be partying at @ScubaTdiving house! I’ll bring the @budweiserusa 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🤠 #WarCowboy pic.twitter.com/R1jFiTorxz — Chris Bohnenkamp (@cb2one4) December 20, 2019

These numbers are clearly huge for the UFC after Conor McGregor announced his long-awaited comeback a while ago. McGregor has gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout his UFC career which went from legal battles to big losses. While the Irishman has had his fair share of dark times in the sport, there is something that is totally undeniable when it comes to his star status. He is one of the most beloved superstars in MMA and remains one of the biggest draws in the history of the sport, with these numbers giving the ultimate evidence.

