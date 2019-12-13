Dana White Justifies Why Conor McGregor Deserves A Title Shot If He Beats Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor will be back in action against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in a highly anticipated welterweight contest. McGregor has already set his eyes on the 145 lbs UFC gold and a victory against Cerrone will bring him into the lightweight mix. President Dana White recently stated that if Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov manage to surpass their upcoming opponents, a rematch between them is on the line. However, a lot of fighters disagree. According to Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor should have returned into the lightweight division to ensure a title shot. The No. 3 ranked lightweight feels that McGregor’s victory against Donald Cerrone cannot be considered valid for a title shot. Dana White has finally responded to that.

UFC: Dana White justifies Conor McGregor’s chances of a title shot

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Dana White revealed that he is definitely going to line up Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 if the former wins at UFC 246. When asked about the reason, Dana White said, "Come on guys, Conor, I mean look at what McGregor has done over the last however many years, right? And then he loses to Khabib, in a fight that was when you talk about bad blood, that was like next level of bad blood. You know Gaethje is on his way up too. We have offered Gaethje a lot of fights that Gaethje hasn’t taken either. So Conor is in line for his title if he beats ‘Cowboy’."

I asked Dana White today why Conor McGregor beating Donald Cerrone at 170 pounds, would jump him ahead of Justin Gaethje at 155 pounds. Here is his answer, full conversation on this topic here https://t.co/ukj5uZ7t1l. pic.twitter.com/jVfgtyly4T — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 13, 2019

Despite heavy backlash from a lot of UFC fighters and fans, Dana White has confirmed and justified his reason for planning a re-match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The duo fought each other at the main event of UFC 229 and Khabib came out victorious. However, McGregor can get to run it back if he manages to defeat Donald Cerrone.

