Watch Conor McGregor Interact With Donald Cerrone Back In 2015 And How Things Are Now

other sports

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will be fighting each other at a career-defining main event of UFC 246. Take a look at the first time they interacted

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are two of the greatest fighters to have ever participated in UFC. However, the natural lightweights have never confronted each other inside the octagon until and unless the mega-fight materialised for UFC 246. Both the fighters have often shifted to different weight classes and they have notched prominent victories against some of the finest of the sport. After achieving the skies in UFC, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are going to face each other at the main event of UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. Fours years after the duo interacted for the first time in a backstage segment. Let us take a look at that.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Posts Throwback Video Of Mike Tyson, Calls It 'unforgettable History'

UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu recently uploaded a clip on Twitter in which Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are seen interacting for the first time in 2015. The former double champ of UFC was as a potential featherweight at that moment while Donald Cerrone was enjoying his time at lightweight. Both didn't that four years down the lane, they are destined to lock their horns at a welterweight fight on January 18, 2020.

Both the fighters showed equal gratitude towards each other when they first interacted in 2015. Conor McGregor’s wife De Devlin was also in the arena, as Donald Cerrone advised Conor McGregor to “give them (all the fighters) hell”. Take a look at Cowboy’s and McGregor’s first interaction.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Reacts To Kamaru Usman's Title Defense Against Colby Covington At UFC 245

However, the landscape changed as they marched forward towards their UFC career. Conor McGregor went on to become one of the biggest fighters of the roster, while Donald Cerrone managed to secure ‘most-wins’ as a UFC fighter. They also had a heated argument at an UFC press conference but UFC never lined them up against each other. Well, both Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are currently having a bad run in UFC as they faced crushing defeats in their last fight. The ill fate has locked them up once again and this time they are going to settle it down.

Also Read | Dana White Justifies Why Conor McGregor Deserves A Title Shot If He Beats Donald Cerrone

Also Read | Conor McGregor Once Predicted His UFC Journey By Calling Himself The Future Of MMA

Published:
