The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Conor McGregor And Donald Cerrone's UFC 246 Fight Had Its Roots In 2015 And Here Is How

other sports

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will be facing each other at UFC 266. This is a rewind to 2015 when the duo clashed against each other for the first time

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are set to fight each other in a highly awaited welterweight clash on January 18, 2020 at UFC 246. The upcoming fight is expected to be a ‘career-defining contest’ for both the fighters. Despite being the man with the most UFC wins, Donald Cerrone has had a pretty bad run in his last two fights. The 36-year-old American got knocked out back-to-back by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gatheje and he desperately needs a win. Well, Conor McGregor went through a similar period with his humiliating defeat at UFC 229 and he is expecting a glorious return against 'The Cowboy' at UFC 246.

Also Read | Salt Bae Challenges Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov To Fight, Eyes UFC Debut

UFC: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone’s first-ever clash

A lot of fans believe that the upcoming matchup at UFC 246 has been in the making since 5 years. Both Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone got themselves involved in a heated callout at a press conference in 2015 but the potential matchup never got materialized, until now. Conor McGregor, the then featherweight champion, was already being brutally vocal about Rafael Dos Anjos when a reporter brought Donald Cerrone into the mix. No wonder, Conor McGregor didn't hesitate in taking a dig at 'The Cowboy'.

The Irish fighter claimed that he would snap Donald Cerrone’s head in a fight and Cerrone replied back by saying that “Conor McGregor has no chance in 155 pounds”. Well, McGregor went on to become a champion at the 155 lbs but the duo never got to fight each other in an Octagon. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s first battle with Donald Cerrone from 2015.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone: UFC Fan Offers A Sneak Peek Into The Future

UFC 246: Conor McGregor-Donald Cerrone comparison

Conor McGregor: Age - 31. Height - 5’9”. Reach - 74”. Stance - Southpaw. MMA Record - 21-4

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Donald Cerrone: Age - 36. Height - 6’1”. Reach - 73”. Stance - Orthodox. MMA Record - 36-13-0

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone) on

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Feels Conor McGregor Is "scared" Of Him; Comments On His UFC Return

Also Read | UFC: Conor McGregor's Diet Plan Ahead Of 2020 Comeback Will Inspire You           

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG