Conor McGregor And Donald Cerrone's UFC 246 Fight Had Its Roots In 2015 And Here Is How

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are set to fight each other in a highly awaited welterweight clash on January 18, 2020 at UFC 246. The upcoming fight is expected to be a ‘career-defining contest’ for both the fighters. Despite being the man with the most UFC wins, Donald Cerrone has had a pretty bad run in his last two fights. The 36-year-old American got knocked out back-to-back by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gatheje and he desperately needs a win. Well, Conor McGregor went through a similar period with his humiliating defeat at UFC 229 and he is expecting a glorious return against 'The Cowboy' at UFC 246.

UFC: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone’s first-ever clash

A lot of fans believe that the upcoming matchup at UFC 246 has been in the making since 5 years. Both Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone got themselves involved in a heated callout at a press conference in 2015 but the potential matchup never got materialized, until now. Conor McGregor, the then featherweight champion, was already being brutally vocal about Rafael Dos Anjos when a reporter brought Donald Cerrone into the mix. No wonder, Conor McGregor didn't hesitate in taking a dig at 'The Cowboy'.

The Irish fighter claimed that he would snap Donald Cerrone’s head in a fight and Cerrone replied back by saying that “Conor McGregor has no chance in 155 pounds”. Well, McGregor went on to become a champion at the 155 lbs but the duo never got to fight each other in an Octagon. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s first battle with Donald Cerrone from 2015.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor-Donald Cerrone comparison

Conor McGregor: Age - 31. Height - 5’9”. Reach - 74”. Stance - Southpaw. MMA Record - 21-4

Donald Cerrone: Age - 36. Height - 6’1”. Reach - 73”. Stance - Orthodox. MMA Record - 36-13-0

