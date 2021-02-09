Conor McGregor Flaunts His Ultra-luxurious Rolex Watch, Inspired By Tupac Shakur: See Pics

Top UFC lightweight Conor McGregor has added an expensive Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date to his ever-growing watch collection. The Irishman posted various photos and videos of his watch on Instagram and stories over the past few days. The price of the luxurious, yet beautiful Rolex varies as it is available only on request. Meaning, it’s anyone's guess how much Conor McGregor paid for his watch, but it’s certainly wouldn’t be cheap.

McGregor watch collection: Conor mentions Tupac Shakur while flaunting his Rolex

Conor McGregor posted the video, by claiming that his Rolex is one of its kind. “You won’t see this green often, nor the diamonds wrapped around the barrel in this manner,” he added. Conor McGregor wrote that his watch is a timeless classic and its exactly something late rapper Tupac Shakur might have bought in the late ’90s. According to Irish Mirror, McGregor’s 36mm yellow gold watch features ‘a green ombré dial with diamond markers and diamonds set into the bezel and centre links of the presidential bracelet’.

“A timeless, classic, vintage-styled, modern Rolex watch. Like something you would have seen on Tupac in the 90s. Incredible,” he concluded.

McGregor watch collection: Conor spends millions on two watches

Conor McGregor bought the timepiece, just weeks after spending millions on two watches. When Conor McGregor landed in Abu Dhabi to prepare for his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, he went on a spending spree as he bought a pair of watches for around $3.50 million. The first watch was a Jacob & Co's Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette, which cost him around $1.3 million. The second watch was The Rasputin, which is a well-crafted, diamond-covered timepiece.

The Rasputin cost him a whopping $2.7 million, almost double the price of the Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette. However, the diamond-studded watch was expensive because of its little secret. According to The Sun, “with the touch of a button, a hidden s*x scene emerges from behind a shimmering door”.

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

The Notorious One was bested by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, with the help of some vicious leg kicks, followed by a barrage of lefts and rights. Despite that, Conor McGregor showed interest in fighting Poirier again, with The Diamond on board with the plans. Both the fighters are currently tied 1-1, with the trilogy rumoured to go down later this year.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram