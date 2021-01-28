Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor 2 Could Take Place On A Cruise Ship In Saudi Arabia

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather could once again trade hands in the boxing ring, with reports claiming that the highly-anticipated rematch could take place on a luxury cruise ship in Saudi Arabia. The two mega fighters collided for the first time in August 2017, where the pound-for-pound juggernaut knocked Conor McGregor out in the tenth round to win, taking his undefeated pro record to 50-0.

Since then, Conor McGregor has not entered the boxing ring. But rumours were going around that The Notorious One will fight the legendary Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition bout this year. The two even reportedly had a verbal agreement, but after McGregor suffered a KO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, those plans now appear to be scrapped.

Also Read l Mayweather vs McGregor 2: Logan is a bigger threat to Floyd than Conor: Ortiz

Floyd Mayweather slams Conor McGregor after UFC 257 defeat

After the event, Floyd Mayweather wasted little time in taking a dig at McGregor, who was busy licking his wounds. The 50-0 fighter took to Twitter and slammed Conor McGregor while hyping up their potential second crossover blockbuster. While calling McGregor a ‘Conman Artist McLoser,’ Mayweather said that the former UFC champion would never be able to defeat him.

“Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up,” Mayweather wrote.

Also Read l Mayweather next fight: Khabib was offered $100 mill to fight Floyd, says Ali

It has to be noted that their first bout almost sold out the mega T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas while drawing 4.4 million in PPV buys, the second biggest PPV buys in combat-sport history. However, according to The Sun (via Givemesport), with the pandemic restricting stadiums or arenas to be sold out, the second bout could happen in a huge luxury cruise ship in front of a small crowd, who will be on board in buying the mega-money tickets.

Also Read l Mayweather next fight: Mike Tyson explains why Floyd Mayweather is not the GOAT

McGregor and Mayweather in talks over $1 billion rematch

Earlier, it was reported that the fighters and their teammates are currently talking about the rematch which could go on to make around $1 billion. SunSport claims that Mayweather vs McGregor 2 will become the biggest fight ever if it talks place in Saudi Arabia as it will make millions in sponsorship deals and advertisements. "The world's biggest watch, whiskey and betting companies will splurge millions in sponsorship deals and adverts, every single blank surface in a 10-mile radius will be expertly branded - for a fee," the report added.

Also Read l McGregor next fight: McGregor vs Poirier 2 becomes 2nd biggest PPV in UFC history

Image Source: AP