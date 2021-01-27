Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier 2 Becomes Second Biggest PPV In UFC History: Reports

Conor McGregor might have lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, but he has certainly not lost his star power. According to Sports Business Journal, the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 headliner made around 1.6 million from PPV buys, with 1.2 million buys coming from the USA alone on ESPN+. This makes UFC 257 the second-biggest PPV in UFC history, next to UFC 229, which was also headlined by Conor McGregor with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 229 – where McGregor lost – made around 2.4 million in PPV sales, becoming the biggest MMA PPV ever. UFC 257 is tied with Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 on the PPV charts while surpassing Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 1. It should be noted that Conor McGregor headlined all the cards featured in “UFC’s top 5 biggest PPV list”.

Per sources, early #UFC257 numbers are trending at a minimum of 1.6 million buys on ESPN+ pay-per-view. 📈 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 24, 2021

McGregor vs Poirier PPV: Top 5 biggest UFC PPVs

UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor – 2.4 million

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 – 1.6 million

UFC 202: Diaz vs McGregor 2 – 1.6 million

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone – 1.35 million

UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz – 1.3 million

If you think this is not enough to call McGregor a money maker, his record-breaking fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov pales in comparison to what McGregor earned for his pro boxing debut. In 2017, Conor McGregor fought the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match, which went on to draw 4.4 million in PPV buys, the second biggest PPV buys in combat-sport history.

McGregor knockout: Dustin Poirier gives McGregor his first-ever KO loss

At the main event of UFC 257, Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated rematch. The Notorious One was the betting favourite going into the bout, considering he had won the first matchup. However, Dustin Poirier shocked the world as he took down the former UFC double champion with a barrage of lefts and rights.

After the bout, McGregor praised the Diamond for his performance while showing interest in fighting Poirier for the third time. “He’s already harassing everybody to get the rematch. So, we would love the rematch. I don’t think Dustin is against that. Yeah, if we can get the rematch before the summer, that would be amazing,” said McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh to Ariel Helwani.

