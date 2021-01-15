Conor McGregor Shows Off Ultra-luxurious Watch With X-Rated Detail, Worth Millions

Just a few days after reaching Abu Dhabi, Conor McGregor went on a remarkable spending spree as he splashed more than $3.50 million on a pair of watches. The former UFC double champion is in the Middle East country to prepare for his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier set to take place on January 23, 2021, at Yas Island. The two will collide in a much-anticipated rematch after McGregor won the first bout in 2014, which took place in the featherweight category, by KO in the opening round.

Also Read l Conor McGregor Net Worth 2020, Family Life And UFC Retirement

Conor McGregor watch collection: Notorious buys luxurious watches

Since reaching Abu Dhabi, Conor McGregor is busy preparing for the Poirier bout with his teammates and head coach John Kavanagh. However, he’s not shying away from spending his money in his free time ahead of UFC 257, which has the calibre of breaking PPV records. Taking to Instagram earlier, McGregor flaunted his two new ultra-luxurious watches, a brand new Bentley and a fully customised suit.

The first watch with black leather straps is a ‘Jacob & Co's Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette’ and is priced around $1.3 million. According to Jacob & Co (via Yahoo), the watch has a “total of 342 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds on the backdrop and 80 diamonds on the lugs”. Not just that, the dials of the watch have “133 triangle-cut white diamonds,” which is around 16.8 carats.

Also Read l Conor McGregor Net Worth, Earnings Revealed After Abrupt Retirement From UFC

Apart from Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette, Conor McGregor also bought ‘The Rasputin,’ which is a well-crafted, diamond-covered timepiece. However, The Rasputin cost Conor McGregor a whopping $2.7 million as it hides a naughty secret. According to The Sun, “with the touch of a button, a hidden s*x scene emerges from behind a shimmering door”. The door on the timepiece is also encrusted with diamonds.

Also Read l McGregor career earnings: Conor Hopes To Join Ronaldo, Messi, By Becoming BILLIONAIRE

McGregor car collection: Conor flaunts his Rolls Royce

McGregor went to buy the ultra-luxurious watches with his three-year-old son in his Rolls Royce. The Irishman was in his zone as he was wearing a tailored suit, which even boasts his initials - 'C McG' - on the cuffs of the shirt. Conor McGregor Jr, on the other hand, was seen laughing with his father in some of the pics as the two shopped in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read l McGregor career earnings: Is Conor UFC's Best-selling Fighter Ever?

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram