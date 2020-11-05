Conor McGregor Flaunts Incredible Physique As He Crushes Kick Pad Ahead Of His UFC Return

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is scheduled to make his highly-anticipated return on January 23 against No. 2 ranked lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier. The Notorious One TKOed The Diamond in their last clash which took place at featherweight in 2014. However, since moving up to the lightweight division, both the fighters have grown, with Dustin Poirier winning his last fight against Dan Hooker.

Despite this, Conor McGregor is still confident he’ll defeat the former interim champion with ease in their upcoming lightweight bout. While talking to fans earlier on Twitter, McGregor hailed Dustin Poirier as a tough opponent but claimed he’ll try and finish the fight faster than their initial bout, which ended in less than two minutes.

“I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously but the shot I slept him with also! Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor,” the Irishman wrote on Twitter.

McGregor training: Conor McGregor crushes kick pad with flying back kicks

It appears The Notorious One was serious about his claims as he recently shared some pictures on Instagram where he can be seen showing off some impressive moves. In the now-viral pictures, Conor McGregor looks confident as he crushes his trainer’s kick pad with his iconic flying back-kicks. In other pictures, Conor McGregor can be seen working on his wrestling, where he has faced some problems in the past.

Conor McGregor was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his last lightweight outing as the current undefeated champion dominated the bout till the end with his highly acclaimed wrestling abilities. Though McGregor lost the fight via submission, he recently claimed that he now has the answer to Khabib's unique wrestling style. “(Khabib Nurmagomedov is) a phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it. I’ve the answer however and they know it,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

McGregor training: Conor McGregor will stay in the lightweight division in 2021

Conor McGregor’s last UFC fight was against Donald Cerrone in January 2020, which he won in under 40 seconds. However, just days after his win in the welterweight division, he announced his retirement. Now, that he’s scheduled to make his return, he made it clear that he would “commit to the 155lb division for 2021”. However, he’s still interested in fighting in the 170lb category and could move up in 2022.

For sure! I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that!

170 is in my thoughts also however.

You know me for doubling up... https://t.co/wmrg4Y9Cvl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

