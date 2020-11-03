Conor McGregor Promises To Visit India In The Near Future To Launch His Proper 12 Whiskey

Former UFC champ-champ, Conor McGregor recently conducted a Q&A session on Twitter where he gave his honest opinion on Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and a whole host of MMA fighters. The Notorious One also talked about his Irish whiskey company ‘Proper Twelve’ which has become a very profitable business since its launch in 2018. While talking about the same, Conor McGregor was asked when his whiskey or he himself will be visiting India.

Also Read l McGregor endorsements: Conor raises $100k for first responder charity

The former UFC lightweight champion responded by saying that India has seen double-digit growth in whiskey sales in the past year and his team is working round the clock to introduce the Proper Twelve whiskey in India. Lastly, Conor McGregor added that he himself will be visiting India soon, possibly to introduce the Proper Twelve whiskey to the Indian audience.

Thank you Sir. India has seen double digit growth in whiskey sales this past few year, and we are most certainly working on India for our future, yes.

And of course I’ll be there! India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/U3v5IUKWGR — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Also Read l McGregor net worth: Conor flaunts purchase of 'limited edition' 63-foot Lamborghini SuperYacht

McGregor endorsements: What's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor will be making his octagon return in January 2021 for the first time since announcing his retirement in January 2020. In his last UFC outing, Conor McGregor bested Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds via TKO, breaking Cerrone’s nose with his shoulder. In his return bout, Conor McGregor will be trading blows with former UFC lightweight interim champion Dustin Poirier in a rematch at 155 lbs.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier first faced off in 2014 when the two used to fight in the featherweight division. McGregor, who was dominating the division back then, won the fight via first-round TKO.

Also Read l McGregor net worth: Conor photographed when French police raided his £3 million yacht

However, since moving up to the lightweight division, both the fighters have grown, with Dustin Poirier winning his last fight against Dan Hooker. It should also be noted that this will be Conor McGregor’s first lightweight fight since UFC 229, where he lost to the current undefeated champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite this, Conor McGregor hopes to finish off Dustin Poirier faster than their first bout which ended in less than two minutes.

“I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously, but the shot I slept him with also! Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor,” Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Also Read l Dana White says Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 is a “done deal” at lightweight

Image Source: Conor McGregor Instagram