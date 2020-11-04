Conor McGregor Claims He Will "commit To 155lb Division In 2021", Wants To Be No.1 Again

Conor McGregor, who is now officially scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in their much-awaited rematch, claims that his return bout in January won’t be his last 2021 fight in the mega promotion. Though The Notorious One made a similar assertion at the start of this year despite announcing his retirement after defeating Donald Cerrone, the Irishman seems focused for 2021 and could stick to his word. In a recent post, Conor McGregor claimed that he’s ready to “show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about”.

Also Read l McGregor retirement: Conor promises to visit India in the near future to launch Proper 12

McGregor UFC return: Conor McGregor ready to show his magic “once again”

On Sunday, The Notorious One had a Q&A session with fans on Twitter where he opened up on a range of different topics, including the lightweight division, which he used to rule a couple of years ago. When a fan asked the 32-year-old about his plans on returning to the 170lb category, Conor McGregor said he’s committed to the Lightweight, but could make a re-entry at welterweight.

Conor McGregor’s last fight at UFC was at the welterweight division where he defeated Donald Cerrone in a dominant fashion. So, it’s not a surprise that Conor McGregor would want to fight again at 170lb category, currently being ruled by Kamaru Usman.

For sure! I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that!

170 is in my thoughts also however.

You know me for doubling up... https://t.co/wmrg4Y9Cvl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Also Read l McGregor retirement: Conor calls Khabib Nurmagomedov a “phenomenal grappler”

McGregor UFC return: What's next for Conor McGregor?

In his return bout in January, Conor McGregor will trade hands with Dustin Poirier who he first fought in 2014. The two faced off in the featherweight division, where McGregor came out on top via a first-round TKO. However, since moving up to the lightweight division, both the fighters have grown, with Dustin Poirier winning his last fight against Dan Hooker.

It should also be noted that Conor McGregor has not fought in the lightweight division since UFC 229, where he lost to the current undefeated champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also Read l McGregor 155lb division: Dana White says McGregor vs Poirier 2 is a “done deal”

Despite this, Conor McGregor is still confident that he’ll defeat the former interim champion with ease. Though he claims Dustin Poirier is a tough opponent, he hopes to finish the fight faster than their first bout which ended in less than two minutes. “I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously but the shot I slept him with also! Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor,” Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Also Read l McGregor 155lb division: Conor, Poirier confirm weight class of potential fight, to fight at 155lbs

Image Source: AP