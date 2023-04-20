'We Should Stop Doing This': Conor McGregor's 'non-notorious' Advice To UFC Fighters

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest name in UFC, and being one of the foremost players he tends to lead by example. The fighter though isn't as active as he once used to be in the Octagon but through social media platforms, The Notorious often makes his presence felt. Recently, the Irishman went non-notorious and shared some words of wisdom, mentioning what fighters present in the circuit should keep in mind.

In a fresh Twitter post, McGregor came up with a word of advice for fellow MMA professionals and stated that they should follow the principles that are set. The former UFC champ-champ also laid weight on the luck factor that plays a big role in the fight game and also brought forward his opinion on the betting game. Plus, he also appealed to the fighters about what they should stop doing.

UFC news: Conor McGregor has a word of advice for fellow fighters

Conor McGregor used his go-to platform Twitter to shed light on the topic that he intended to highlight this time. While he is known for posting and deleting his microblogs, this time the post has remained on the medium. Here's what he posted.

"Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And it’s stupid. Train hard. Fight hard. Earn your dough. And then enjoy it. God bless"

Conor McGregor set to make UFC comeback

Earlier in the year UFC president Dana White announced that Conor McGregor will make his UFC comeback later in the year. McGregor has been booked to face Michael Chandler, a fight that could take place either in the lightweight or the welterweight division. The announcement made the fans all excited as McGregor will be coming back after a long layoff period. The date and location of the fight aren't final but White stated that the promotion is working on it and will soon come up with the details of the fight. Ahead of the fight McGregor and Chandler will be seen coaching their teams in the Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31.