Mike Perry And Latory Gonzalez Welcome Baby Boy Despite Brief Scare At The Hospital

UFC welterweight Mike Perry and girlfriend Latory Gonzalez have become parents as they welcomed a baby boy to the world this week. The 29-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday morning on Twitter, thanking the doctors and nurses of the Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami. In the tweet, Mike Perry also revealed that his son gave them a brief “scare” as the baby had trouble breathing upon delivery.

“(The) boy gave us a scare when he came out and didn’t want to take his first breath but thank God for our son!” wrote The Platinum.

Mike Perry started dating Latory Gonzalez last year, after separating with ex-wife and professional tennis player Danielle Nickerson in 2019. Gonzalez became known to the MMA world after Perry introduced her as his only corner person leading to his bout with Mickey Gall, which he eventually won via unanimous decision. Latory Gonzalez was again at Platinum’s corner when he lost to Tim Means via unanimous decision at UFC 255.

The birth of their first child comes just days after Mike Perry posted a graphic video on his Instagram stories, where he can be seen lying next to a puddle of his own blood after suffering lacerations. According to various reports, he suffered vicious injuries on his leg and ankle after trying to smash a glass door, while being drunk. While Mike Perry received stitches afterwards, his disturbing footage had fans worried about his mental health.

Disclaimer: The video involves offensive language and blood; viewer discretion is advised.

Mike Perry baby: Platinum wants to have another child

In November 2020, The Platinum opened up about being a first-time father and showed interest in having another child, once he gets organised. “We’re gonna get our lives together a little more and a little more organized so we can give our son a little sister. … I just want to make something beautiful like my baby mama. She’s so beautiful,” he told media (via MMA Junkie). While Mike Perry has certainly been through a lot in the past months, he’s clearly excited about the birth of his first son.

Welcome to the world son — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 6, 2021

Image Source: Mike Perry, Latory Gonzalez Instagram