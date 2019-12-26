Conor McGregor Looks SHARP Ahead Of UFC Return Fight Against Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor is set to make his eagerly-anticipated return to the Octagon in a little over three weeks at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. In what will be his first fight in the UFC in over a year, the former two-division champion will meet Donald Cerrone in a welterweight showdown in the main event of the night.

Conor McGregor UFC return

With the fight just a few weeks away, Conor McGregor is certainly training hard and is leaving no stone unturned for the fight against Donald Cerrone that is said to be a career-defining one for the former champion, who is coming off a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 'Notorious One' recently posted a picture on his Instagram profile after a sparring session which shows the former champ is hard at work.

UFC: Conor McGregor trains for fight vs "Cowboy" Cerrone on Christmas eve

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, is also confident in his student after the latter took a lengthy hiatus from the sport. In an earlier interview with Ariel Helwani, Kavanagh revealed that he is simply happy to see Conor McGregor competing again. He added that McGregor is in a great mindset and that they are training hard at the moment. He also shared a picture of Conor McGregor with a bunch of his teammates after a Christmas eve training session on Wednesday. Take a look here:

Conor McGregor targets Khabib Nurmagomedov after Donald Cerrone fight

Conor McGregor is currently targeting at least three fights in the UFC next year and is determined to face the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title defence against Tony Ferguson which headlines the UFC 249 PPV event on April 18, 2020.

