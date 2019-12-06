Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch Possible, Admits UFC President Dana White

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has been very vocal about wanting a rematch against reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov since he suffered a loss in his last UFC outing. Khabib Nurmagomedov has also been open about the fact that he does not have have any interest in a rematch with the Irishman and that the latter would need at least ten consecutive victories before he gets another shot at his championship. But as far as UFC President Dana White is concerned, he has a different view on it.

Dana White interested in Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2

In a recent interview with The Rich Eisen Show, Dana White revealed that a rematch between these two fighters is more than possible. Speaking about the potential fight, he stated that he would be interested in booking a rematch between the fighters under certain conditions, which is — both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov come out successful in their upcoming fights next year.

Dana White explained that Conor McGregor will be moving up a weight class to beat a very tough opponent in Cowboy Cerrone. He further added that Khabib has to beat Tony Ferguson. And if both those two things happen, then he believes he can book the rematch. Dana White’s idea of setting up a rematch between Khabib and McGregor does not come as a surprise, given UFC 229 was by far the highest-selling PPV in the history of UFC. It turned out to be the first show to ever cross well over 2 million.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov – Upcoming fights in 2020

Conor McGregor is gearing up for his comeback fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. This will be his first UFC appearance since the last fight in October 2018 against the Russian. Khabib Nurmagomedov is also set for his highly-anticipated showdown against lightweight contender Tony Ferguson. The two are scheduled to square off on April 18, next year.

